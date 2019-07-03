TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 23 – Derek Ingram – Golf Canada National Men’s Team Head Coach

This week we chat about the storybook ending to the PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic, discuss the LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, and look ahead to the CP Women’s Open Media Day.

Golf Canada’s National Men’s Team Coach and PGA of Canada Professional Derek Ingram joins us for a very informative feature interview.

TeeTalk Podcast Episode 23 – Derek Ingram – Golf Canada Men’s National Golf Team Head Coach

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 39 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.