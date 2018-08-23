Details of Tiger vs Phil Match Revealed

The much-rumoured money match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has been confirmed thanks to details released from WarnerMedia, who has secured the rights for the worldwide media distribution.

The U.S. Thanksgiving weekend affair, dubbed “The Match”, will be hosted by MGM Resorts International and played at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The aging golf stars will go head-to-head with the winner coming out with (USD) $9 million. The information released by WarnerMedia also states, “As part of the live event, both Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side-challenges against one another during the match. For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer’s charity of choice.”

Given Woods’ recent resurgence and Mickelson’s strong fan base, the broadcaster is hoping for a huge response to this event, which is being played on the same weekend that the made-for-TV “Skins Game” used to occupy.

“The iconic Tiger Woods and five-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson are generational talents who have transcended the game of golf and their rivalry continues to be one of the most compelling in sports,” said David Levy, President of Turner. “This one-of-a-kind, winner-take-all matchup provides a great opportunity to show fans the benefits of AT&T and WarnerMedia coming together. For the first time since AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner (now WarnerMedia), Turner, DirecTV and HBO will present a multi-faceted presentation of the live event and accompanying content across a vast array of platforms.”

So what does the WarnerMedia involvement as the content provider mean for golf fans? Well, if you want to watch the match between these players that have combined for 19 major championship you will have to pay.

Pay-per-view will be offered through Turner’s B/R/ Live, their live sports streaming service, along with AT&T’s DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, and other on-demand platforms. HBO Sports will also create content leading up to the match itself and Turner’s TNT will televise programming with selected content from the event after the live competition is complete.

Pay-per-view pricing for the live event will be announced at a later date.

The question now is depending on the tariff, will golf fans be willing to pay in this era where there is so much free golf content available?