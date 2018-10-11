Devils Pulpit Wins Ontario Senior Ryder Cup Competition

In the “this one slipped past us” department, last month the 20th edition of the Ontario-based “Senior Ryder Cup” played out and here is the final update from tournament organizers:

***

The twentieth annual Senior Ryder Cup Championship was contested on September 14th at the picturesque Saugeen Golf Club, 9 holes of which are a Stanley Thompson design, in Saugeen Shores,near Port Elgin.

The Devils Pulpit 8-man team emerged victorious earning 23 of a possible 24 points in the match play competition. They edged out the Kingsville Golf & Country Club team who had 22 points. Brantford Golf Club earned 19 points.

Members of the Devil’s Pulpit Team included Marty Quincey (Captain), Doug Warrington, Brad McMillan, Mike Foley, Brian Humphrys, Rick Robinson, Chet Karpowicz and Greg Blackstock. This is Devils Pulpit’s inaugural win in the event. In addition to the Championship trophy, team members won customized Senior Ryder Cup Callaway golf bags.

During the 2018 Senior Ryder Cup season nearly 1000 regular season matches were contested that saw fifty-six club teams qualify for four playoff events. Four teams from each of the playoff events qualified for the Championship day.

Originating in 1999, the not-for-profit Senior Ryder Cup is Canada’s largest senior team competition. In 2018, there were 112 clubs (106 Ontario Clubs, 4 clubs from Western New York and 2 clubs from Michigan) participating with more than 1200 players.

Saugeen Golf Club was established in 1925 and hosted one of the most successful Senior Ryder Cup finals in memory. Over 100 Saugeen Golf Club volunteers supported the event which was conducted for the first time outside the 401-QEW area.

Senior Ryder Cup President Wally Berseth presented a cheque for $1000 to Saugeen Golf Club Past President Mike Raven, in support of their junior golf program.