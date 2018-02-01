Diane Dolan Wins Golfer Of The Year at Ottawa Sports Awards

Hylands Golf Club (Ottawa) member Diane Dolan had quite a season on the course in 2017. In fact, it was enough to be considered award-winning. Last evening (January 31st), the golfer who first rose to prominence as the 1974 Quebec Junior Provincial Girls Champion was honoured at the annual Ottawa Sports Awards. The dinner was held at Algonquin College.

Founded in 1953 by the Associated Canadians Travellers (ACT), the awards celebrate the best in athletics in the National Capital.

Dolan had an exceptionally consistent season, capped by a victory at the Golf Canada Senior Women’s Championship Super Senior Division.

Her 2017 Golf Resume also included these finishes:

11th place – Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Am

T7th place – Golf Canada Senior Women’s Championship

1st place – Golf Canada Senior Women’s Championship – Super Senior Division (Over the age of 60)

6th place – Golf Ontario Senior Women’s Championship (Over the age of 60)

T13th place – Golf Ontario Senior Women’s Championship

Runner-up – Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s Match Play Championship

8th place – Ottawa Valley Golf Association Senior Women’s Championship

2nd place – Ottawa Valley Golf Association Tournament of Club Champions Senior Women’s Championship

***

Dolan is a highly regarded competitor, well-liked and much respected by all, adding to the reason why she is deserving of this award.

In a profile story written by Joe McLean for Flagstick in 2014, fellow competitor Susan Pearl summed it up nicely. “I have always admired the way that Diane works so hard on every aspect of her game,” shared Pearl. “Her passion for the game drives her to stay strong physically, technically, mentally and emotionally. She continues to challenge herself in every way, and her perseverance has paid off. Diane shows a genuine interest in her fellow golfers, encouraging everyone to partake in post-game lively discussions. Her kindness and positive spirit make Diane a very popular competitor and she continues to be a great inspiration to all of us.”

You can read that full profile story at this link.

Congratulations to Diane Dolan on earning this major honour.