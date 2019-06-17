Diogenous Wins Second Straight MJT Bantam Title at Rebel Creek

Petersburg, ON – (June 17, 2019) – Gusting winds and heavy rain bedeviled players in the Boston Pizza-presented Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s event presented by PLYR Golf at Rebel Creek Golf Club in Petersburg, ON, June 15 and 16, where boys and girls were competing for titles in seven divisions as well as for shortlisted spots onto MJT’s Team Canada to Sweden for the Nordic Team Matches later this summer.

Cambridge, ON-player, Andreas Diogenous, 13, won the MJT Bantam Division for the second time in a row on the Tour with scores of 73 and 75 (148). Diogenous made six birdies on his way to a close one-shot victory over 14-year old, Matthew Whitehead (81, 68 – 149), also of Cambridge. Whitehead made a charge on the final day going three-under par in his last five holes, but Diogenous was able to hang on for the win. “I got off to a great start,” he said when asked about his round. “Even though I bent a little close to the finish, I battled right to the very end and I’m happy to come away with a win.”

Also taking a one-shot victory was Tharold, ON-native, Ryan Harold, 16, in the MJT Juvenile Division, after carding scores of 73 and 82 (155). “I played great on the first day and that was enough to get me the win,” Harold said, playing in just his second career MJT event. “The tournaments are great and I wouldn’t change anything about them.” Zach Burt, 16, of Guelph, ON, fired two 78s (156) to take second place in the division.

Another close finish took place among MJT Junior Boys where Waterloo, ON-resident, Sean Tippin, 18, fired rounds of 75 and 78 (153) to win by one shot over New Hamburg, ON-resident, Zachary Hart, 17, and Caledonia, ON-resident, Derek D’Ortenzio, 17. D’Ortenzio (75, 79 – 154),who shared the first round lead with Tippin, made an unfortunate double bogey on his last hole of the tournament to forgo his lead and give Tippin the win. Meanwhile, Hart (81, 73 – 154) who charged back after struggling during his opening round, also made an unfortunate double bogey on the last hole to finish tied for second place. “I think the highlight of the tournament was coming back on the last hole to win by one,” said Tippin, who is now shortlisted for the Matches in Sweden. “It was a great contest with the other players and I look forward to the next event.”

Playing in her third MJT event and winning the Girls 15-18 title was Burlington, ON-player, Sarah Gallagher. The 15-year old fired scores of 74 and 79 (153) to win by one shot over Binbrook, ON-player, Megan Miron, 17 (77, 77 – 154) who settled for her third career MJT runner-up finish. “I chipped in on the 8th hole of my first round and that got things going for the tournament,” remarked Gallagher. “I didn’t play as well as I liked, but I’m happy to get the win and I know what parts of game I need to improve on.” Gallagher took home both the Hoselton trophy and the Low Overall Girls score.

Olivia Wilkie, 14, of Toronto, ON, shot scores of 82 and 80 to win the MJT Girls U15 Division by two shots over Kaitlyn Ellis, 13, of Oakville, ON. Wilkie, who had a share of the first-round lead with four others, battled resiliently through day two to capture her first career victory in the two years she’s been playing on the MJT.

Thanking her coach, Ann Carroll, for all work with her swing, Wilke also commented, “I had a lot of fun playing in the tournament and it was a really exciting finish.”

The MJT Peewee Boys title went to Aiden Pavey, 12, of Burlington, ON, who shot scores of 87 and 78 (165). Pavey, who had a one-shot lead going into the final hole, made a solid birdie to secure his win and the Hoselton trophy. “I had a rough start, but I kept my attitude positive and that allowed me to keep focus and win,” he said. “I love playing on the MJT because the tournaments are well-run and the pizza is great.” Coming second in the division was 10-year old Gabriel Yazdani of London, ON, who fired rounds of 88 and 79 (167) to finish two shots back of Pavey.

The MJT Collegiate Division was won by Matthew Medhurst, 19, of North York, ON. Medhurst earned his second win in as many starts for the 2019 season, shooting scores of 82 and 81 (163). “I had two tough days out there but at the end I got the job done,” he stated.

For PLYR Long Drive, PLYR Closest-to-the-Pin and the MJT Booster Juice Comeback Award winners, please visit the highlights page here. The final team to Sweden will be announced once qualifying has completed across the country.

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in Ontario is on June 22 and 23 in Stouffville at Spring Lakes Golf Club.