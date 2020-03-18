R&A and USGA Delay Distance Insights Research Topics Announcement

The R&A and USGA will delay their previously announced request for research topics related to their Distance Insights Project.

When the comprehensive report was revealed on February 4th, the associations shared that they would be releasing a list of related Research Topics within 45 days for further study.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, they have decided to delay that announcement until a more suitable time.

They provided the following statement to the media:

R&A / USGA STATEMENT – DISTANCE INSIGHTS (COVID-19)

18 March 2020, St Andrews, Scotland and Liberty Corner, N.J., USA: On February 4, The R&A and the USGA committed to releasing research topics related to the next phase of our Distance Insights work within 45 days. At this time, the golf industry needs to focus on its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, we have decided to delay this announcement until a more suitable time. This will obviously extend the deadline for the research. We will share more information in due course.

You can find a link to the original 2020 report here.