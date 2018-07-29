Oakville, Ontario – He’s come close before, but Dustin Johnson has finally added the Canadian National Golf Championship to his growing resume. The world’s #1 ranked golfer strode to victory on Sunday afternoon at Glen Abbey, posting a score of -23 to win the 109th playing of the RBC Canadian Open. It is his 19th PGA TOUR title.

Johnson was part of a 4-way tie at -17 under par to start the final round in the 30th playing of the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club. He quickly gained on the others with birdies on the first two holes and never looked back. To be expected, he used his prodigious length to pound the Jack Nicklaus design into submission, posting a final lap score of 66, including a two-putt birdie on the 72nd hole in front of a vocal and supportive crowd.

With the likes of Kevin Tway, Whee Kim, and Beyong Hun An sharing the lead to start the day, Johnson was well aware of the importance of his opening holes.

“It was definitely good to get off to a fast start,” he commented. “I had birdied the first hole, and then had a really good look at eagle on the second hole. That’s definitely always good, especially when the leaderboard is so bunched up. But I knew if I could get off to a good start and continue to play well, I just needed to get out in front. If I could get ahead, I felt like I could play well and keep myself in the lead for the rest of the day, which I did.”

Johnson was as pleased as expected at the final outcome. “It was definitely a very good win. I’m very proud of the way I played today. I knew I was going to have to go out and play really well. There were a lot of guys, lot of really good players right around the lead, within a couple shots of the lead. This golf course, if you can get it going, you can shoot some low scores out here. I knew I was going to have to go out and play very well if I wanted to win today.”

With ties to Canada, both corporately and with his family, the win seemed to have a little extra value for the world’s top golfer.

“Yeah, it definitely means a lot. Signing with RBC this year, and coming up here to the RBC Canadian Open and winning, especially on a golf course where I’ve had success, it means a lot. Obviously having a lot of ties to Canada with Paulina, her dad, Wayne (Gretzky), who, thanks to him, I get a lot of fans out here, so it makes it a lot more fun playing out here in front of a big crowd. I had a lot of support this week, and it was a lot of fun.”

Hughes is Low Canadian

Winning the Rivermead Cup as the Low Canadian for the second year in a row was Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ontario. he completed play at 15-under-par, in a share of 8th place. It is his first top ten of the season.

“I had hopes starting the day that maybe I could do a bit more,” Hughes shared on CBS in an interview with Amanda Balionis. “I got off to a great start as you can see by my scorecard but just couldn’t keep it going on the back nine, but it’s been a great week and I can’t thank Canadian fans enough.”

He added later, “the Rivermead Cup has history here in Canada, and if you’re not going to win the big trophy, the Rivermead Cup is a pretty good consolation prize. The depth of talent in Canadian golf with 21 Canadians here this week, and not one guy in the field that was Canadian, you would say, oh, you’ve got no chance. But every one of those Canadian players are just so talented. So, yeah, to come out on top of those guys feels good, and to have a great week is even better.”

Top Amateur

Team Canada member Chris Crisilogo of British Columbia put on an impressive display of his talents by being the only amateur to make the cut. The Marine Drive Golf Club member was a commendable nine under par for the week, sharing 45th and earning the Gary Cowan Award. The recent B.C. Amateur winner was elated to win the award but at the same time, a little disappointed at his overall performance.

“It was quite the experience. Coming to the event, I felt pretty good about my game, and I felt really good making the cut and then having a little bit of — you know, having a little bit of impact on the weekend. Honestly, all around, I thought I could have played a little better, actually, which is kind of surprising. I think it was a little mediocre out there. But just to be out here and take it all in is an amazing feeling, and actually to be finally finished is quite the relief now.”

CANADIANS AT THE 2018 RBC CANADIAN OPEN

T8 Mackenzie Hughes – Dundas, Ont. – 69-69-67-68 -15

T22 Ryan Yip – Calgary – 68-72-66-70 -12

T37 Roger Sloan – Merritt, B.C. – 68-69-73-68 -10

T45 Chris Crisologo (a) – Richmond, B.C. 68-69-73-69 -9

T61 David Hearn – Brantford, Ont. – 68-72-69-72 -7

T71 Nick Taylor – Abbotsford, B.C. – 68-67-72-77 -4

T71 Ben Silverman – Thornhill, Ont. – 73-63-73-75 -4

— DID NOT ADVANCE —

MC Adam Hadwin – Abbotsford – 70-71 -3

MC Jared Du Toit – Kimberley – 72-69 -3

MC Corey Conners – Listowel – 72-70 -2

MC Joey Savoie (a) – La Prairie – 71-72 -1

MC Adam Svensson – Surrey – 72-71 -1

MC Mike Weir – Bright’s Grove – 75-71 +2

MC Michael Gligic – Kitchener – 69-77 +2

MC Russell Budd – Toronto – 75-72 +3

MC Austin Connelly – Church Point / Irving – 77-71 +4

MC Marc-Etienne Bussieres – Gatineau – 75-74 +5

MC Todd Fanning (a) – Winnipeg – 77-76 +9

MC Hugo Bernard (a) – Mont-Saint-Hilaire – 76-74 +6

MC Mitchell Sutton – London – 74-80 +10

MC Justin YW Kim – Hamilton – 81-76 +13

With possible re-development on the horizon this may have been the last RBC Canadian Open to be held at Glen Abbey Golf Club but that remains to be seen.

The 2019 RBC Canadian Open will shift to a new place in the calendar as it will be played June 3-9, just prior to the U.S. Open, at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ancaster, Ontario.

