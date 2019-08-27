What's New?

Dolinki Wins OVGA Men’s Masters Title

August 26, 2019 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Ron Dolinki wins the OVGA Masters (Photo: Ottawa Valley Golf Association)

Ron Dolinki of Perth, Ontario prevailed on the second playoff hole on Monday, August 26th, to win the 2019 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Masters’ title.

Dolinki had to tangle with Tom Hossfeld after both posted a score of 73 at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club. It was a home course victory for Dolinki who is a long-time member..

The event saw the finalization of the standings for players to qualify for the season-ending OVGA Cup that will be held at Kanata Golf Club on September 22nd. Hossfeld was the top qualifier.

Final OVGA Masters Leaderboard

T1Ron Dolinki  Perth, ONF+273
T1Tom Hossfeld  Ottawa, ONF+273
T3Justin Hull  Smiths FallsF+374
T3John Taylor  Kemptville, ONF+374
5Lyle Alexander  Carp, ONF+475
6Ken Watson  Ottawa, ONF+576
7James Crawford  Ottawa, ONF+677
8Stéphane Racine  Gatineau, QCF+778
T9Perry Freda  Pakenham, ONF+879
T9Mike Kelly  Ottawa, ONF+879
T11Howard Radford  Ottawa, ONF+980
T11Alastair Bland  CumberlandF+980
T11Billy Leadbeater  LyndhurstF+980
T11Tom Henderson  Lombardy, ONF+980
T15Eric Brunet  GatineauF+1081
T15Martin Wells  Kanata, ONF+1081
T15Jeff Moore  Manotick, ONF+1081
T18Ben Allen  Nepean, ONF+1283
T18Dwayne Mercer  Orleans, ONF+1283
T18John Ackehurst  Ottawa, ONF+1283
T21Ruggles Pritchard  Greely, ONF+1384
T21David Knight  Orléans, ONF+1384
T21Allan Sammy  OttawaF+1384
T21Denis Perron  Ottawa, ONF+1384
25Brent Clifford  Pembroke, ONF+1485
26Denis Raymond  Gatineau, QCF+1586
T27Jean-Marc Boutin  GatineauF+1687
T27John Kreuk  Gatineau, QCF+1687
T29Neill Colbert  Ottawa, ONF+1788
T29Jason Mourato  Kemptville, ONF+1788
T31Brian Shultis  Waubaushene, –F+1889
T31Rod Gilks  Kanata, ONF+1889
T31Dru Lafave  Ottawa, ONF+1889
T34Denis Barsalo  Alexandria, ONF+1990
T34Norm Baird  Kanata, ONF+1990
T36Peter Jones  OttawaF+2091
T36Robin Smith  Pembroke, ONF+2091
T36Corey Mask  KanataF+2091
T36Joe Gamble  Ottawa, ONF+2091
T36JAmie Hackett  Ottawa, ONF+2091
T41Pierre Beaulne  Ottawa, QCF+2192
T41Sebastien Gilbert  OttawaF+2192
T43Mark Sullivan  Oxford Station, ONF+2293
T43Kerry Boire  Ottawa, ONF+2293
45Tim Yates  ManoticF+2394
46Darren McCartney  Ottawa, ONF+2495
47Marc Rolland  WilliamstownF+2697
T48Denis Tremblay  Smiths Falls, ONF+2798
T48Robert McKinstry  Ottawa, ONF+2798
50Nicholas Sorella  Laval, QCF+2899
51Ajiri Ikede  CarpF+29100
52Peter Pisani  OttawaF+30101
53Vincent Britt-Guy  Gatineau, QCF+33104

Related Articles

Copyright © 2019 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.