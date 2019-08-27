Dolinki Wins OVGA Men’s Masters Title

Ron Dolinki of Perth, Ontario prevailed on the second playoff hole on Monday, August 26th, to win the 2019 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Masters’ title.
Dolinki had to tangle with Tom Hossfeld after both posted a score of 73 at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club. It was a home course victory for Dolinki who is a long-time member..
The event saw the finalization of the standings for players to qualify for the season-ending OVGA Cup that will be held at Kanata Golf Club on September 22nd. Hossfeld was the top qualifier.
Final OVGA Masters Leaderboard
|T1
|Ron Dolinki Perth, ON
|F
|+2
|73
|T1
|Tom Hossfeld Ottawa, ON
|F
|+2
|73
|T3
|Justin Hull Smiths Falls
|F
|+3
|74
|T3
|John Taylor Kemptville, ON
|F
|+3
|74
|5
|Lyle Alexander Carp, ON
|F
|+4
|75
|6
|Ken Watson Ottawa, ON
|F
|+5
|76
|7
|James Crawford Ottawa, ON
|F
|+6
|77
|8
|Stéphane Racine Gatineau, QC
|F
|+7
|78
|T9
|Perry Freda Pakenham, ON
|F
|+8
|79
|T9
|Mike Kelly Ottawa, ON
|F
|+8
|79
|T11
|Howard Radford Ottawa, ON
|F
|+9
|80
|T11
|Alastair Bland Cumberland
|F
|+9
|80
|T11
|Billy Leadbeater Lyndhurst
|F
|+9
|80
|T11
|Tom Henderson Lombardy, ON
|F
|+9
|80
|T15
|Eric Brunet Gatineau
|F
|+10
|81
|T15
|Martin Wells Kanata, ON
|F
|+10
|81
|T15
|Jeff Moore Manotick, ON
|F
|+10
|81
|T18
|Ben Allen Nepean, ON
|F
|+12
|83
|T18
|Dwayne Mercer Orleans, ON
|F
|+12
|83
|T18
|John Ackehurst Ottawa, ON
|F
|+12
|83
|T21
|Ruggles Pritchard Greely, ON
|F
|+13
|84
|T21
|David Knight Orléans, ON
|F
|+13
|84
|T21
|Allan Sammy Ottawa
|F
|+13
|84
|T21
|Denis Perron Ottawa, ON
|F
|+13
|84
|25
|Brent Clifford Pembroke, ON
|F
|+14
|85
|26
|Denis Raymond Gatineau, QC
|F
|+15
|86
|T27
|Jean-Marc Boutin Gatineau
|F
|+16
|87
|T27
|John Kreuk Gatineau, QC
|F
|+16
|87
|T29
|Neill Colbert Ottawa, ON
|F
|+17
|88
|T29
|Jason Mourato Kemptville, ON
|F
|+17
|88
|T31
|Brian Shultis Waubaushene, –
|F
|+18
|89
|T31
|Rod Gilks Kanata, ON
|F
|+18
|89
|T31
|Dru Lafave Ottawa, ON
|F
|+18
|89
|T34
|Denis Barsalo Alexandria, ON
|F
|+19
|90
|T34
|Norm Baird Kanata, ON
|F
|+19
|90
|T36
|Peter Jones Ottawa
|F
|+20
|91
|T36
|Robin Smith Pembroke, ON
|F
|+20
|91
|T36
|Corey Mask Kanata
|F
|+20
|91
|T36
|Joe Gamble Ottawa, ON
|F
|+20
|91
|T36
|JAmie Hackett Ottawa, ON
|F
|+20
|91
|T41
|Pierre Beaulne Ottawa, QC
|F
|+21
|92
|T41
|Sebastien Gilbert Ottawa
|F
|+21
|92
|T43
|Mark Sullivan Oxford Station, ON
|F
|+22
|93
|T43
|Kerry Boire Ottawa, ON
|F
|+22
|93
|45
|Tim Yates Manotic
|F
|+23
|94
|46
|Darren McCartney Ottawa, ON
|F
|+24
|95
|47
|Marc Rolland Williamstown
|F
|+26
|97
|T48
|Denis Tremblay Smiths Falls, ON
|F
|+27
|98
|T48
|Robert McKinstry Ottawa, ON
|F
|+27
|98
|50
|Nicholas Sorella Laval, QC
|F
|+28
|99
|51
|Ajiri Ikede Carp
|F
|+29
|100
|52
|Peter Pisani Ottawa
|F
|+30
|101
|53
|Vincent Britt-Guy Gatineau, QC
|F
|+33
|104