Dolinki Wins OVGA Men’s Masters Title

Ron Dolinki of Perth, Ontario prevailed on the second playoff hole on Monday, August 26th, to win the 2019 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Masters’ title.

Dolinki had to tangle with Tom Hossfeld after both posted a score of 73 at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club. It was a home course victory for Dolinki who is a long-time member..

The event saw the finalization of the standings for players to qualify for the season-ending OVGA Cup that will be held at Kanata Golf Club on September 22nd. Hossfeld was the top qualifier.

Final OVGA Masters Leaderboard