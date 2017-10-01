Dominating Down Under – Brooke Henderson Wins New Zealand Women’s Open

Windross Farms Golf Course lived up to the first part of its name this week, but even turbulent weather could not prevent Brooke Henderson from winning her 5th time on the LPGA TOUR.

With unsettled weather, marked by rain, high winds, and lightning, affecting the play over the final two rounds, an extra day was required to complete all 72 holes of the Mackayson New Zealand Women’s Open.

That was just fine for Canada’s Brooke Henderson who trailed by a stroke after 54 holes and watched as overight leader Belen Mozo waned in the final stanza. Henderson kept steady in the trying conditions, completing a final round of 70, to earn her second LPGA title of 2017. It is her first victory as a 20 year-old. At times during the day wind gusts reached 60 km/hr with temoeratures hovering in the low teens.

With a final tally of -17 (65-70-67-69) the Smiths Falls product won the title by five strokes over Jin Yan of China. She capped the day with birdie on the last hole.

The young pro looked comfortable despite the tough conditions and she admitted her mindset helped her to the win.

“I knew it was going to be an extremely tough day,” she commented before being awarded the trophy and the winner’s cheque. “the wind was really howling out there, with rain at times, and you know, I was just trying to keep it at minus seventeen as long as I could. I made a couple bogies but made a few birdies and I played some of the best golf that I have in a really long time,” she continued, noting she plans to return to the event in 2018.

Commenting on the fact this is her first LPGA TOUR win outside the United States, Henderson brought a chuckle from the crowd when she noted the condtions the event was played under over the closing rounds.

“I feel like I’m ready for the British Open now too after the last couple days that we played, but I’m super excited to get it (a win) away from North America and hopefuly more in the future.”

The victory should lift Henderson to 4th place in the Race To CME Globe, up from 7th.

She earns (USD) $195,000 for the win, raising her 2017 TOUR winnings to $1,368,465. Her 6th top ten finish of the season also boosts official career earnings over the $3,000,000 mark to $3,181,547.

Canada’s Alena Sharp also had a strong week. She earned a share of 13th place with rounds of 72-73-66-70 (-7).

Final Leaderboard