Dragonfly Golf Links Officially Announces New GM/Head Golf Professional

Following up on news we shared last month, Dragonfly Golf Links in Renfrew, Ontario has now officially named their new General Manager and Head Golf Professional.

As we reported on our Twitter feed, long-time PGA of Canada Class A Professional Abe Buckle has taken on the role.

Buckle is well known in both the Ontario and Ottawa Valley professional communities. He has worked at a variety of clubs in the roles of Head Professional, Director of Golf, or General Manager. These include Calabogie Highlands Resort, Heritage Golf & Country Club, and Glengarry Golf & Country Club.

In addition to his more than 25 years of experience in the golf industry he has also worked in the hospitality industry with extensive work at full-service restaurants and as the owner-operator of a ski resort.

“We are pleased and very fortunate to have Abe join our team and are looking forward to seeing his love of the game, strong leadership skills and commitment to meeting members’ needs reinforce and continue to build Dragonfly’s position as one of the best courses in the Ottawa Valley,” says Terry McLaughlin, owner of Dragonfly Golf Links.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

