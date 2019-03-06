TeeTalk Podcast: Episode 4 – Canadian Pro Golfer Drew Nesbitt

In Episode 4 of the TeeTalk Podcast – Hosts Scott MacLeod & Stefan Thedorf discuss The Honda Classic, take a glance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and welcome Canadian pro Drew Nesbitt. Nesbitt garnered attention at The Honda Classic after Monday qualifying and then making the cut in dramatic fashion.

Drew, 23, shares some stories about his path into professional golf, the experience at the Honda Classic, and gives details about shooting 59, not once, but twice, in his career.

