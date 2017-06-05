Dustin Johnson Headlines Early Commitments To 2017 RBC Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson highlights the list of players who have made early commitments to play in the RBC Canadian Open.

Golf Canada and RBC announced today that Johnson, along with Bubba Watson, Si Woo Kim and Bryson DeChambeau have given their intentions to be in the field at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario this July 24-20.

Johnson, the current No. 1 ranked player the world, already has three wins in 2017 and leads the FedEx Cup standings.

Kim rose to prominence recently with a win at the 2017 THE PLAYERS Championship while Watson, whose wife is from Canada, is making his first return to play the Canadian Open since 2015.

Also locked in to play the RBC Canadian Open are 10 members of Team RBC including: Adam Hadwin, Graham DeLaet, Nick Taylor and David Hearn. The Canadians will be joined by teammates Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell, Ryan Palmer and Brandt Snedeker.

Having turned pro last week during the Team Canada media day at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Jared du Toit has also been extended an exemption. He thrilled the country with his tie for 9th in 2016 as an amateur.

Fans can also expect to see Mackenzie Hughes and Brad Fritsch in the field, along with Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Mike Weir.

“Our field is coming together and we’re thrilled to welcome some of the best player in the world, a good mix of top international talent and a solid list of Canadians as early commitments for the 2017 RBC Canadian Open,” said Tournament Director Brent McLaughlin.

Three more Canadians are in the field due to exemptions or qualifying.

Team Canada member Hugo Bernard of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., won the 2016 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship to earn an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, while NHL Referee and Elmira, Ont., native Garrett Rank won his spot by claiming the 2016 Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship. In mid-May, Matt Hill of Brights Grove, Ont., won the Ontario Regional Qualifier to earn his spot.

Only four Canadians have won the RBC Canadian, the last being Pat Fletcher in 1954 but with the depth of the players from north of the border this season, there is some optimism about changing that.

“This will be an exciting year for Canadian golf fans for sure,” added McLaughlin. “We’ve come close in recent years with David Hearn finishing 3rd in 2015 and du Toit’s terrific run last year. This may be the year the drought finally comes to an end.”