Early Commitments Show Strong Field Once Again for CP Women’s Open

Golf Canada promised they would bring something special to Regina for the playing of the 2018 CP Women’s Open, and it appears that they are delivering. It will be an assembly with talent that shows up for the championship on August 20-26 at the Wascana Country Club to play one of the top non-major events on the LPGA TOUR.

At a media conference held on June 18 in Regina, Golf Canada and title sponsor Canadian Pacific (CP) paraded out an impressive list of early commitments for the tournament, including some of Canada’s finest pros. Canadian legend Lorie Kane and Brooke Henderson were on-hand as part of the event kick-off.

Among player commitments are nine of the top 10 players from the 2018 LPGA Official Money list, including 14 of 15 in-year LPGA Tour event winners and 10 past CP Women’s Open champions. They will compete for a $2.25 million USD purse, one of the largest on the tour.

“This is a really exciting time to be a Canadian golf fan and a fan of the LPGA Tour,” said Ryan Paul, Tournament Director for the CP Women’s Open. “There is tremendous momentum in Canadian women’s golf with a depth of talent at all levels of the game. Combine that with arguably the strongest field on the LPGA Tour and we can guarantee that golf fans in Saskatchewan will be treated to a spectacular world-class event at the CP Women’s Open this August in Regina.”

Joining Henderson and Kane in competing on home soil will be LPGA Tour members Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc of Sherbrooke, Que., Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., and Anne-Catherine Tanguay of Quebec City. The six Canucks will be joined by several more Canadian professional and amateur golfers to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

A Deep List Of Commitments

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn leads a stellar list of early LPGA Tour player commitments confirmed for Wascana. Jutanugarn is a nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour, with her most recent victory coming at the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this month. The 22-year-old, who won the 2016 CP Women’s Open, currently ranks No. 2 in the Rolex World Rankings and is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour Official Money List.

Three-time Canadian Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko will be looking for a record-setting fourth title. The New Zealand native’s wins in 2012, 2013 and 2015 tie her with Americans Meg Mallon and Pat Bradley for most victories at Canada’s National Women’s Open. The 21-year-old has 15 LPGA Tour victories in total.

Defending CP Women’s Open champion Sung Hyun Park will be looking to capture her fourth LPGA victory this August in Regina. The native of South Korea currently holds the No. 6 spot on the Rolex Women’s Golf Ranking.

Lexi Thompson, who occupies the No. 3 spot on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, will look to add her first victory in Canada to an already impressive golf resume that includes nine career wins on the LPGA Tour.

So Yeong Ryu, who won the inaugural CP Women’s Open in 2014, will also be competing at Wascana. Ryu, Jutanugarn, Park and Ko are among 10 past champions competing this year along with Brittany Lincicome (2011), Michelle Wie (2010), Katherine Kirk (2008), Cristie Kerr (2006), Laura Davies (1996) and Juli Inkster (1984).

Jutanugarn (No. 1) and Henderson (No. 5) join six other top-10 players on the LPGA Tour Official Money List who are confirmed to compete in Regina later this summer. Other top-10 commitments include Moriya Jutanugarn (No. 3), Minjee Lee (No. 4), Hyo Joo Kim (No. 6), Jessica Korda (No. 8), Pernilla Lindberg (No. 9) and Eun-Hee Ji (No. 10).

Other exciting early commitments include in-year LPGA Tour winners Annie Park, who recently earned her first LPGA victory at the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer and Jun Young Ko, who won this year’s ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. International stars Shanshan Feng, ranked No. 4 on the Rolex World Ranking along with world No. 14 Anna Nordqvist are also committed to compete.

The 156 golfers teeing-it-up at Wascana Country Club will represent one of the strongest fields on the LPGA Tour with more than 92 of the 100 players on the LPGA Tour Official Money List expected to compete.