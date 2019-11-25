What's New?

Eastern Ontario/Gatineau Indoor Golf Guide

November 25, 2019 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

SuperDome at Ben Franklin Park

As the outdoor golf season comes to a close in the Eastern Ontario/Western Quebec region, we are busy compiling a list of facilities offering indoor golf options.

This is a fluid list and we will add more locations as we receive information.

For any updates email us – scotmac@flagstick.com

FacilityCityPhone #WebsiteOptionsLessons
Kingston 1000 Islands SportsplexKingston 613-507-7678Dome Range
Superdome @ Ben Franklin ParkNepean 613-829-3663www.benfranklinpark.caDome RangeYes
Chez Putters Gatineau819-777-3535www.chezputters.caSimulators 
Chez Putters Aylmer819-557-1188www.chezputters.caSimulators
Falcon RidgeOttawa613-822-6742www.falconridgegolf.caSimulators Yes
Golf O MaxOttawa613-226-7058www.golfomax.comSimulatorsYes
GolfTecOttawa613-209-0906www.golftec.comNets/Launch MonitorYes
GolfTownGatineau 613-246-6601www.golftown.comSimulators (range)
GolfTown (Trainyards)Ottawa613-241-9859www.golftown.comSimulators (range)
GolfTownKanata613-254-7064www.golftown.comSimulators (range)
GolfTownKingston 613-389-3725www.golftown.comSimulators (range)
Gregg & Joe Golf School Kanata613-878-2431www.greggandjoegolf.com Nets/Launch MonitorYes
Indoor Winter Golf SchoolSmiiths Falls613-285-5052www.smithsfallsindoorgolf.caNets/SimulatorYes
Irish Hills G&CCKanata613-839-4653www.irishhillsgolf.comSimulators Yes
Loyalist Sports Dome Bellevile613-969-9889www.loyalistsportsdome.com Dome RangeYes
Mountain Creek Golf SchoolArnprior613-623-8919Nets/Launch MonitorYes
Mulligans Golf Bar Ottawa613-422-6333www.mulligansgolfbar.com Simulators
Ottawa Athletic ClubOttawa613-523-4024 ex. 256www.ottawaathleticclub.comNets/Launch MonitorYes
Pine View Golf Ottawa613-746-4653www.pineview.comSimulators Yes
Royal Ottawa GC (Private)Gatineau819-777-3866www.royalottawagolfclub.comSimulatorYes
Tecumseh GolfGatineau819-663-4460www.golftecumseh.caSimulators
The LandingsKingston 613-634-7888www.thelandings.caNets/Launch MonitorYes
The Marshes Kanata612-271-3530www.marshesgolfclub.comSimulator/NetsYes
Virtual Sports ZoneRockland613-446-9200www.virtualsportszone.caSimulators
WhiteTail Golf ClubEganville613-628-3774www.whitetailgolfclub.ca Simulator Yes

