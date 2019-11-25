Eastern Ontario/Gatineau Indoor Golf Guide

As the outdoor golf season comes to a close in the Eastern Ontario/Western Quebec region, we are busy compiling a list of facilities offering indoor golf options.
This is a fluid list and we will add more locations as we receive information.
For any updates email us – scotmac@flagstick.com
|Facility
|City
|Phone #
|Website
|Options
|Lessons
|Kingston 1000 Islands Sportsplex
|Kingston
|613-507-7678
|Dome Range
|Superdome @ Ben Franklin Park
|Nepean
|613-829-3663
|www.benfranklinpark.ca
|Dome Range
|Yes
|Chez Putters
|Gatineau
|819-777-3535
|www.chezputters.ca
|Simulators
|Chez Putters
|Aylmer
|819-557-1188
|www.chezputters.ca
|Simulators
|Falcon Ridge
|Ottawa
|613-822-6742
|www.falconridgegolf.ca
|Simulators
|Yes
|Golf O Max
|Ottawa
|613-226-7058
|www.golfomax.com
|Simulators
|Yes
|GolfTec
|Ottawa
|613-209-0906
|www.golftec.com
|Nets/Launch Monitor
|Yes
|GolfTown
|Gatineau
|613-246-6601
|www.golftown.com
|Simulators (range)
|GolfTown (Trainyards)
|Ottawa
|613-241-9859
|www.golftown.com
|Simulators (range)
|GolfTown
|Kanata
|613-254-7064
|www.golftown.com
|Simulators (range)
|GolfTown
|Kingston
|613-389-3725
|www.golftown.com
|Simulators (range)
|Gregg & Joe Golf School
|Kanata
|613-878-2431
|www.greggandjoegolf.com
|Nets/Launch Monitor
|Yes
|Indoor Winter Golf School
|Smiiths Falls
|613-285-5052
|www.smithsfallsindoorgolf.ca
|Nets/Simulator
|Yes
|Irish Hills G&CC
|Kanata
|613-839-4653
|www.irishhillsgolf.com
|Simulators
|Yes
|Loyalist Sports Dome
|Bellevile
|613-969-9889
|www.loyalistsportsdome.com
|Dome Range
|Yes
|Mountain Creek Golf School
|Arnprior
|613-623-8919
|Nets/Launch Monitor
|Yes
|Mulligans Golf Bar
|Ottawa
|613-422-6333
|www.mulligansgolfbar.com
|Simulators
|Ottawa Athletic Club
|Ottawa
|613-523-4024 ex. 256
|www.ottawaathleticclub.com
|Nets/Launch Monitor
|Yes
|Pine View Golf
|Ottawa
|613-746-4653
|www.pineview.com
|Simulators
|Yes
|Royal Ottawa GC (Private)
|Gatineau
|819-777-3866
|www.royalottawagolfclub.com
|Simulator
|Yes
|Tecumseh Golf
|Gatineau
|819-663-4460
|www.golftecumseh.ca
|Simulators
|The Landings
|Kingston
|613-634-7888
|www.thelandings.ca
|Nets/Launch Monitor
|Yes
|The Marshes
|Kanata
|612-271-3530
|www.marshesgolfclub.com
|Simulator/Nets
|Yes
|Virtual Sports Zone
|Rockland
|613-446-9200
|www.virtualsportszone.ca
|Simulators
|WhiteTail Golf Club
|Eganville
|613-628-3774
|www.whitetailgolfclub.ca
|Simulator
|Yes