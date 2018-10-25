Eastern Ontario Golf Clubs Seeking Key Staff Members

At least three golf clubs in Eastern Ontario are on the hunt for key staff members.

Recent job postings have emerged for management roles at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club (Manotick), Prescott Golf Club (Prescott), and Dragonfly Golf Links (Renfrew).

Dragonfly Golf Links

In Renfrew, the Dragonfly Golf Links is seeking a Golf Operations Manager (General Manager/Head Pro) in advance of the 2019 season, according to their job posting.

The semi-private club says they are looking for a person who will be the face of the course and their “go-to /hands on person.” The all-encompassing role will see them oversee the Pro Shop, Food & Beverage Operations, Ground Maintenance, and Administration.

We reached out to current General Manager Bill Rainboth just yesterday regarding his status and have not yet received a reply.

Carleton Golf & Yacht Club

In Manotick, the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club are advertising a Club Manager position. The role is related to managing sales & marketing and non-golfing operations.

The posting from the private club states,”The new Manager will be responsible for all aspects of the non-golfing operations of the club, cultivating strong internal and external relationships, building on the club’s strong community ties and delivering on performance targets as approved by the Board of Directors. This position will manage all aspects of Sales and Marketing, primarily as it relates to membership growth. In addition, this position will provide oversight of the Food & Beverage department, special events and will provide administrative and management information to the Board of Directors for decision-making purposes.”

Prescott Golf Club

In Prescott the Prescott Golf Club, which celebrates their 80th anniversary next year, is seeking a manager for their clubhouse. Veteran PGA of Canada Professional Thom Miller is currently in that role.

The position will see the person handle member services, including food & beverage (the club is currently taking proposals for a restaurant lessee), marketing to build memberships and the use of the course and clubhouse.

They are after a person with experience in golf club management, hospitality services, marketing, people skills, computer skills, financial knowledge, digital marketing as well as an interest in golf.