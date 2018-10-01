Eastern Ontario Golf News & Notes – On Course Success, Hires, Expansions, and Winter Golf

Mr. September? Sevigny Wins Again

That just may be the new nickname for Ottawa’s Ryan Sevigny. On Sunday he capped off a red-hot month with his third victory, this one at the 2nd annual Eagle Creek Classic where a score of 71 (-1) earned him top spot on his home course. It follows a month that saw the 28 year-old win the Quinte Invitational at Black Bear Ridge Golf Club and the Golf Québec Antoine Loranger Players’ Championship. We’re guessing his competitors are glad the calendar has now turned to October.

Learmonth Signs At Gananoque

The Gananoque Golf & Curling Club has a new General Manager and Golf Professional. Chris Learmonth signed on with the club last week. The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone member told Flagstick.com it is a multi-year deal that will see his biggest focus be on the club operations and working with the Board to solidify their path into the future with membership development and other initiatives. Learmonth replaces Manager Bill Amodeo who has served the club as the GM for the last four years.

Cedar Valley Golf & Country Club Set To Expand

As the golf club hits the five decade mark, the Cedar Valley Golf & Country Club and Clubhouse Cafe in Forthton, Ontario (just north of Brockville) has big plans for their future.

Owner Rick Carr and his team have been hard at work and they will introduce four new holes to create a new front nine in 2019, with a brand new back nine set to debut in 2020. The back nine will include five completely new holes.

The Marshes Winter Golf Academy On The Move

Located last year in a building on Terry Fox Drive near The Brookstreet Hotel, The Marshes Golf Club has revealed that their winter golf academy under the Direction of PGA Professional Derek MacDonald will be located in a new space in the Marshes Clubhouse this winter. Full details are yet to come but the facility will include a new TrackMan Simulator, Putting Table and more. It is expected to start operating sometime in November.

Hurricane Tour Success

Two golfers from Eastern Ontario found success over the weekend on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. Playing in the Rochester Junior Open at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor, New York, Madison Barber of Bath, Ontario won the Girls 14-18 Division. It follows her recent repeat victory at the Eastern Ontario Secondary Schools Athletics Golf Championship. In the girls Under 13 Division Carlee Meilleur of Lansdowne, Ontario rebounded from a tough first day to win the title.

***

Do you have news to share? Contact us at scotmac@flagstick.com and let us know your latest updates.