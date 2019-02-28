Eastern Ontario Junior Golf Tours Merge To Strengthen Circuits

Just a couple weeks after it was revealed that the staff at Black Bear Ridge golf course would undertake management of the St. Lawrence Junior Golf Tour, it has been announced that an agreement has been reached to bring the circuit under the guidance of the PLAY Junior Golf Tour (PJGT).

The PJGT is a grass roots tour for junior golfers focused on the Ottawa Valley and the St. Lawrence Seaway regions, while the St. Lawrence Junior Golf Tour has operated for more than three decades in the Kingston/Quinte Regions. An alignment appears to a natural fit.

Chris Veltkamp, the founder and director of the PJGT, shared the news with Flagstick.com late Thursday.

“This represents an incredible opportunity to expand the boundaries of what can be offered to our junior golfers with a united focus on growth and development,” said Veltkamp. “It is about providing opportunities, getting juniors on the golf course, and fostering a love for the game. I am thrilled to welcome the St. Lawrence Tour under the PJGT umbrella, as they bring many decades of experience, fantastic new courses, and untapped options we can offer our junior golfers.”

“The relationship further strengthens the belief that all juniors should have the opportunity to compete and experience the game of golf without barriers preventing their development,” he added in a statement. “Both tours have always prided themselves on the vision of inclusion, opportunity, and development for all junior golfers, leading the way in growing the game of golf.”

A Strong Fit

Bill Kerr, the Head Professional from Black Bear Ridge who recently stepped up to manage the St. Lawrence Junior Golf Tour with his staff (they will still be involved), sees the move as a strong fit that will be to the benefit of junior golf in the entire region.

“Excited to be merging with the PLAY Junior Golf Tour brand”, commented Kerr. “We (St Lawrence Tour) feel very strongly that this will help promote the game, and will assist with the growth of the game. We look forward to working closely with Chris and the local clubs to make the PJGT the premier Junior Tour in Canada”

Details on the merger are continuing to be formalized, with the formation of two geographic divisions being just one item that leadership will be looking to implement.

Veltkamp says the 2019 PJGT schedule is nearing completion, with a release date of early March, as well as registration ideally open in the next week or so.