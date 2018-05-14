Canadian Notebook: News & Notes From The Golf World

A quick look at some Canadian golf happenings from this past weekend. In case you missed them.

Gavin Grabs Trophy

Stoney Creek, Ontario’s Jeff Gavin drove his way to a World Long Drive Association title in Arizona over the weekend. The 50 year-old took down the Masters Division at the Ak-Chin Smash In The Sun. He will also compete in the Open Division along with fellow Canadian Mitch Grassing. Canadians Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk and Debbie Peever will be in the Women’s Field with Golf Channel broadcasting the finals on the evening of May 15.

Continued Symetra Success For Marchand

Brittany Marchand continues to play well as she splits her time between the LPGA and Symetra Tours. The Orangeville, Ontario golfer was the only Canadian to make the cut at this past week’s Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women’s Health Classic in South Carolina and she made the most of it.

Marchand followed three rounds of even par, 72, to close with a 67 (-5) and grab a share of 7th place overall. It was her second top ten finish in three starts this year on the Symetra Tour. She returns to the LPGA TOUR this coming week at the Kingsmill-Championship. She will join fellow Canadians Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Alena Sharp, and Anne-Catherine Tanguay in the field.

Shin Shines In China

Canadian Justin Shin is showing more form of late. The British Columbia native is currently playing on the PGA TOUR Series – China where he is working his way back to status on the Web.com Tour, which he enjoyed in 2017.

In the weather-shortened Haikou Championship this past weekend, Shin took advantage of the final of the three rounds by posting a 67 to push his way up to a share of second place.

“I’m finally playing better now after struggling the last year, so it’s great to be in the top five this week. It’s a good start for me for this year, so we’ll see how it goes for the next few events,” said Shin. “I’m looking forward to it, and I hope to have more events like this. Hopefully I can get a win this year – that’s my goal. My last win was in 2015, so I’m looking forward to having another win,” he told PGATOUR.com

Connelly Crushes The Weekend

Austin Connelly came up with a big weekend of play on his way to his best finish of the 2018 European Tour season. The dual Canadian/American citizen cruised to a 65-66 to close the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open and earned a share of 11th place as a result. It was the tenth event of the season for Connelly who is now 130th place in the Race To Dubai. He will compete in the Belgian Knockout this week.