Elite Field Preps For Hero World Golf Challenge – Tiger Counted Among Them Again

A field of eighteen premier pros are about to play the 2018 Hero World Golf Challenge in the Bahamas. Arguably you could not have said that last year when event host Tiger Woods was in the field. At the time he was the 1199th ranked player in the official World Golf Rankings.

This time around, it’s a different story for the tournament host. Not only did Woods win his 80th PGA TOUR event this year, The TOUR Championship, and figured in the leaderboard at multiple major championships, but he has climbed to 13th in the rankings.

Unlike last year when Tiger was easily the lowest ranked player in the tournament (but the one with the most eyes on him), this year there are only eight players ranked HIGHER than him.

Hear what Tiger had to say in his Tuesday media conference prior to play: (Click through to the Periscope Broadcast)

Hear from @TigerWoods as he talks with the media ahead of the Hero World Challenge. https://t.co/d6aaNOde1J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2018

First round tee times and pairings with current World Rankings added: