Elite Field Preps For Hero World Golf Challenge – Tiger Counted Among Them Again

November 27, 2018 Scott MacLeod Professional Golf, Tee Shots 0

A field of eighteen premier pros are about to play the 2018 Hero World Golf Challenge in the Bahamas. Arguably you could not have said that last year when event host Tiger Woods was in the field. At the time he was the 1199th ranked player in the official World Golf Rankings.

This time around, it’s a different story for the tournament host. Not only did Woods win his 80th PGA TOUR event this year, The TOUR Championship, and figured in the leaderboard at multiple major championships, but he has climbed to 13th in the rankings.

Unlike last year when Tiger was easily the lowest ranked player in the tournament (but the one with the most eyes on him), this year there are only eight players ranked HIGHER than him.

Hear what Tiger had to say in his Tuesday media conference prior to play: (Click through to the Periscope Broadcast)

First round tee times and pairings with current World Rankings added:

TIME PLAYER PLAYER
11:10 a.m. #14 Tony Finau #32 Gary Woodland
11:21 a.m. #29 Keegan Bradley #25 Hideki Matsuyama
11:32 a.m. #20 Patrick Cantlay #12 Xander Schauffele
11:43 a.m. #2 Justin Rose #28 Henrik Stenson
11:54 a.m. #8 Jon Rahm #18 Alex Noren
12:05 p.m. #4 Justin Thomas #13 Tiger Woods
12:16 p.m. #9 Rickie Fowler #3 Dustin Johnson
12:27 p.m. #15 Patrick Reed #17 Bubba Watson
12:38 p.m. #11 Jason Day #5 Bryson DeChambeau

