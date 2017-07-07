What's New?

Ellie Szeryk Captures Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship Title

(Golf Ontario) ELMIRA, Ontario – The week at the 2017 Investors Group Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship belonged to London’s Ellie Szeryk, as the 15-year-old capped it off by claiming the title on July 7 at Elmira Golf Club.

It was never really in doubt for Szeryk, who won her second provincial title, the other being the 2016 Investors Group Junior Girls’ Spring Classic. Szeryk began the day with a nine-shot lead and was even after nine, thanks to back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. Szeryk’s start to the back nine was a little rocky, with a bogey on 10 and a double on 11, but thanks to her cushion, Szeryk was never under any threat from the field. She went on to card a four-over (74) final round bringing her tournament total to five-over (73-70-68-74-285).

After the win, Szeryk spoke about what she did well during the week. “I think my approach shots were pretty good. I kind of struggled off the tee but I managed to get up and make par or bogey at worst. I am going to work on my driver and longer irons as I go into my next tournament.”

Szeryk, who had a course record during the third round, was unaware of the feat. “I didn’t know it was the course record. I was actually trying to go even lower because I had a lot more birdie chances and was frustrated being only two-under. I just tried to shoot around even to put myself in good position for the final round.”

Earning the silver medal was Toronto’s Sarah Beqaj. Beqaj, a member of Team Ontario and the Toronto Golf Club, sat in second after the third round but the gap was too large for her to overcome. She began well with a birdie on the first hole, but made the turn at three-over. She would go on to finish the round nine-over (79) bringing her tournament total to 19-over (76-75-69-79-299).

Taking the bronze medal was Richmond Hill’s Emily Zhu. Zhu, who had a share of the lead after the opening round, finished the day two-over (72).  That moved her to 22-over (72-81-77-72-302) for the championship.

Szeryk, Beqaj and Zhu all earned the right to represent Ontario in the inter-provincial competition at the Canadian Junior Girls’ Championship, Aug. 1-4 at Camelot Golf & Country Club, in Cumberland, Ontario.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Ellie Szeryk  Public Player +4 F +5 73 70 68 74 285
2 Sarah Beqaj  Toronto Golf Club +9 F +19 76 75 69 79 299
3 Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +2 F +22 72 81 77 72 302
4 Alyssa DiMarcantonio  Station Creek GC +8 F +25 74 73 80 78 305
T5 Emily Ward  Grand Niagara GC +4 F +26 72 85 75 74 306
T5 Hailey McLaughlin  Cedar Brae GC +9 F +26 77 74 76 79 306
T5 Victoria Zheng  Station Creek GC +8 F +26 80 79 69 78 306
T8 Sydney Naro  Public Player +6 F +27 78 74 79 76 307
T8 Haley Yerxa  Public Player +5 F +27 83 75 74 75 307
T10 Kiley Rodrigues  Cataraqui Golf & Country +7 F +32 80 79 76 77 312
T10 Kristen Giles  Cutten Fields +5 F +32 78 81 78 75 312
12 Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC +11 F +36 75 85 75 81 316
13 Lexie McKay  King’s Riding GC +6 F +39 76 86 81 76 319
14 Manuela Rincon Torres  Whistle Bear Golf Club +5 F +40 84 82 79 75 320
15 Hailey Katona  Tilbury Golf Club +10 F +41 85 78 78 80 321
16 Melany Chong  Public Player +9 F +42 81 81 81 79 322
T17 Taylor Simoneau  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +4 F +43 86 83 80 74 323
T17 Dylann Armstrong  Public Player +12 F +43 79 78 84 82 323
T17 Sukriti Harjai  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +12 F +43 85 73 83 82 323
20 Raesa Sheikh  Cedar Brae GC +11 F +44 83 81 79 81 324
T21 Catherine Zhang  Station Creek GC +6 F +47 89 80 82 76 327
T21 Lauren Bevan  Whitevale GC +11 F +47 88 81 77 81 327
23 Kayla Burke  Lookout Point Country Clu +8 F +49 84 83 84 78 329
24 Amanda Kerr  Brampton GC +11 F +51 82 84 84 81 331
T25 Mackenzie Morrison  St. George’s Golf & Count +9 F +53 86 84 84 79 333
T25 Jue Wen  Cedar Brae GC +8 F +53 85 85 85 78 333
27 Adele Chun  Station Creek GC +20 F +55 83 84 78 90 335
28 Lauren Zaretsky  Ladies GC of Toronto +11 F +61 88 82 90 81 341
T29 Ellis Harvie  St. George’s Golf & Count +16 F +62 81 86 89 86 342
T29 Cynthia Huo  Station Creek GC +15 F +62 84 87 86 85 342
T29 Kacey Walker  Credit Valley Golf & Coun +18 F +62 90 80 84 88 342
T32 Maggie Jennings-Campbell  Shelburne G & CC +10 F +63 84 85 94 80 343
T32 Sarah Gallagher  Royal Ontario Golf Course +16 F +63 91 84 82 86 343
T32 Claire Hwang  King’s Riding GC +20 F +63 85 80 88 90 343
35 Alexis McMurray  Glen Abbey GC +17 F +64 86 79 92 87 344
36 Abby White  Norfolk Golf & Country Cl +16 F +65 82 92 85 86 345
37 Sasha Baker  Dunnville Golf & Country +16 F +66 88 83 89 86 346
38 Jiayin(Joy) Liu  Whistle Bear Golf Club +19 F +68 90 86 83 89 348
39 Hansika Tathgur  Rattlesnake Point GC +23 F +69 89 82 85 93 349
40 Carmen Chan  Essex G & CC +14 F +70 84 88 94 84 350
41 Payton Bennett  Twenty Valley Golf & Coun +13 F +73 93 86 91 83 353
42 Jillian A Friyia  Highland Country Club +18 F +81 83 91 99 88 361

