Ellie Szeryk Wins The 2018 Ontario Women’s Amateur

It was a trying week to settle the winner of the Investors Group Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship. Record high temperatures and a challenge in the form of the underrated Seguin Valley Golf Club near Parry Sound served to identify a champion. A talented one emerged victorious.
London, Ontario’s Ellie Szeryk matched the 2015 feat of her older sister Maddie and won the Championship. The Team Canada National Development Team member and Texas A&M commit closed the week with a 74 to win the title by a margin of five shots.
“It will be really nice, to continue putting our name on the trophy,” shared 16 year-old Szeryk about the family win. “I’ll be able to go to her and tell her I won it before her, age-wise.”
It was a wire-to-wire win for Szeryk who was also the Ontario Junior Girls’ Champion in 2017.
Szeryk went 72-74-74-74 (294) for a total of 294 (10 over par). For the final round, she breezed through the front nine at par (36), with two bogeys and two birdies, and was +3 on the back nine with four bogeys and a birdie.
Ellie is proud to be a part of Team Canada’s National Development squad and said that it was nice to have fellow Team Canada Players, and Team Ontario Players there cheering each other on. “It was nice having that support … I’m really close with them … they all came over and give me high-fives.”
Much of Southern Ontario was met with a heat advisory from Tuesday-Thursday, but after a thunderstorm overnight between the third and fourth rounds, the temperatures cooled to allow for a break from the heat for the final round on Friday.
Michelle Ruiz of Diamondback Golf Club was +2 on the final day with a 73. She went 76-78-72-73 (299) to earn second place in the championship. In third place was Victoria Zheng of Granite Golf Club who was +8 in the final round (79). Zheng went 74-78-72-79(303) for the week.
Full Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Ellie Szeryk Public Player
|+3
|F
|+10
|72
|74
|74
|74
|294
|2
|Michelle Ruiz Diamondback Golf Club
|+2
|F
|+15
|76
|78
|72
|73
|299
|3
|Victoria Zheng Granite GC
|+8
|F
|+19
|74
|78
|72
|79
|303
|4
|Brooke Rivers Brampton GC
|+6
|F
|+20
|78
|71
|78
|77
|304
|5
|Abbie Anghelescu Cataraqui Golf & Country
|+5
|F
|+23
|77
|83
|71
|76
|307
|6
|Sarah Beqaj Toronto Golf Club
|+7
|F
|+24
|80
|75
|75
|78
|308
|T7
|Chloe Currie Mississaugua
|+4
|F
|+25
|75
|82
|77
|75
|309
|T7
|Melany Chong Trafalgar Golf & Country
|+12
|F
|+25
|75
|76
|75
|83
|309
|T9
|Emily Zhu National Pines Golf Club
|+6
|F
|+26
|83
|73
|77
|77
|310
|T9
|Hailey McLaughlin Granite GC
|+4
|F
|+26
|80
|75
|80
|75
|310
|11
|Sydney Naro Public Player
|+8
|F
|+27
|80
|81
|71
|79
|311
|12
|Julia Hodgson Donalda Club
|+7
|F
|+29
|79
|78
|78
|78
|313
|13
|Ashley Chow The Lake Joseph Club
|+14
|F
|+30
|79
|76
|74
|85
|314
|T14
|Cynthia Zhao Station Creek GC
|+11
|F
|+35
|86
|75
|76
|82
|319
|T14
|Monet Chun The Summit G&CC
|+10
|F
|+35
|83
|78
|77
|81
|319
|16
|Alexandra Naumovski Brampton GC
|+8
|F
|+38
|83
|82
|78
|79
|322
|17
|Sukriti Harjai St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+13
|F
|+42
|83
|80
|79
|84
|326
|18
|Kate Johnston Brantford G&CC
|+8
|F
|+43
|90
|82
|76
|79
|327
|19
|Kelsey Sear York Downs Golf & Country
|+9
|F
|+44
|84
|80
|84
|80
|328
|T20
|Erin Kim Ladies GC of Toronto
|+15
|F
|+45
|84
|79
|80
|86
|329
|T20
|Julia Malone Affiliate Member
|+13
|F
|+45
|83
|82
|80
|84
|329
|22
|Alex Amos West Haven G & CC
|+14
|F
|+46
|83
|84
|78
|85
|330
|T23
|Jennifer Lochhead Hamilton G & CC
|+10
|F
|+49
|87
|75
|90
|81
|333
|T23
|Manuela Rincon Torres Galt Country Club
|+13
|F
|+49
|83
|82
|84
|84
|333
|25
|Jessie Mercer Public Player
|+8
|F
|+51
|87
|89
|80
|79
|335
|T26
|Marion Reid Islington GC
|+12
|F
|+53
|83
|90
|81
|83
|337
|T26
|Vanessa Chychrun Beacon Hall GC
|+17
|F
|+53
|81
|89
|79
|88
|337
|T28
|Tasha Macdonald Public Player
|+13
|F
|+54
|91
|83
|80
|84
|338
|T28
|Lexie McKay King’s Riding GC
|+16
|F
|+54
|90
|82
|79
|87
|338
|T30
|Adele Chun Station Creek GC
|+15
|F
|+55
|93
|82
|78
|86
|339
|T30
|Crystina Kertsos York Downs Golf & Country
|+17
|F
|+55
|82
|84
|85
|88
|339
|32
|Annie Piggott Lindsay Golf & Country Cl
|+12
|F
|+60
|91
|87
|83
|83
|344
|33
|Raesa Sheikh Osprey Valley GC
|+10
|F
|+62
|89
|85
|91
|81
|346
|34
|Jordon Newlands Toronto Golf Club
|+12
|F
|+64
|92
|88
|85
|83
|348
|T35
|Danielle Sawyer Shelter Valley Pines GC
|+15
|F
|+66
|85
|89
|90
|86
|350
|T35
|Taylor Simoneau St. Catharines Golf & Cou
|+22
|F
|+66
|91
|84
|82
|93
|350
|T37
|Melanie Burgess Roseland Golf & Curling C
|+16
|F
|+69
|97
|87
|82
|87
|353
|T37
|Ellis Harvie St. George’s Golf & Count
|+12
|F
|+69
|87
|97
|86
|83
|353
|39
|Claire Hernandez Thornhill Club
|+8
|F
|+70
|95
|89
|91
|79
|354
|40
|Maggie Jennings-Campbell Tangle Creek Golf & CC
|+19
|F
|+71
|89
|88
|88
|90
|355
|41
|Kara Anthony Rosedale Golf Club
|+28
|F
|+78
|94
|82
|87
|99
|362
|42
|Cynthia Huo Station Creek GC
|+19
|F
|+84
|98
|97
|83
|90
|368
|43
|Hayley Masters Horseshoe Resort
|+24
|F
|+86
|100
|89
|86
|95
|370
|44
|Jennie Gauthier Timberwolf Golf Club
|+19
|F
|+93
|97
|95
|95
|90
|377
|T45
|Susan Leone Public Player
|+23
|F
|+95
|88
|104
|93
|94
|379
|T45
|Rozlyn Rooke Blue Springs Golf Club
|+26
|F
|+95
|104
|86
|92
|97
|379
|47
|Ciara Costabile Whistle Bear Golf Club
|+29
|F
|+107
|93
|98
|100
|100
|391
|48
|Natasha Stasiuk Heron Point Golf Links
|+34
|F
|+109
|90
|99
|99
|105
|393
