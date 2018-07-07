What's New?

Ellie Szeryk Wins The 2018 Ontario Women’s Amateur

July 7, 2018 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Ellie Szeryk, Ontario Women's Amateur Champion, 2018 (Photo: Golf Ontario)

It was a trying week to settle the winner of the Investors Group Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship. Record high temperatures and a challenge in the form of the underrated Seguin Valley Golf Club near Parry Sound served to identify a champion. A talented one emerged victorious.

London, Ontario’s Ellie Szeryk matched the 2015 feat of her older sister Maddie and won the Championship. The Team Canada National Development Team member and Texas A&M commit closed the week with  a 74 to win the title by a margin of five shots.

“It will be really nice, to continue putting our name on the trophy,” shared 16 year-old Szeryk about the family win. “I’ll be able to go to her and tell her I won it before her, age-wise.”

It was a wire-to-wire win for Szeryk who was also the Ontario Junior Girls’ Champion in 2017.

Szeryk went 72-74-74-74 (294) for a total of 294 (10 over par).  For the final round, she breezed through the front nine at par (36), with two bogeys and two birdies, and was +3 on the back nine with four bogeys and a birdie.

Ellie is proud to be a part of Team Canada’s National Development squad and said that it was nice to have fellow Team Canada Players, and Team Ontario Players there cheering each other on. “It was nice having that support … I’m really close with them … they all came over and give me high-fives.”

Much of Southern Ontario was met with a heat advisory from Tuesday-Thursday, but after a thunderstorm overnight between the third and fourth rounds, the temperatures cooled to allow for a break from the heat for the final round on Friday.

Michelle Ruiz of Diamondback Golf Club was +2 on the final day with a 73. She went 76-78-72-73 (299) to earn second place in the championship. In third place was Victoria Zheng of Granite Golf Club who was +8 in the final round (79). Zheng went 74-78-72-79(303) for the week.

Full Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Ellie Szeryk  Public Player +3 F +10 72 74 74 74 294
2 Michelle Ruiz  Diamondback Golf Club +2 F +15 76 78 72 73 299
3 Victoria Zheng  Granite GC +8 F +19 74 78 72 79 303
4 Brooke Rivers  Brampton GC +6 F +20 78 71 78 77 304
5 Abbie Anghelescu  Cataraqui Golf & Country +5 F +23 77 83 71 76 307
6 Sarah Beqaj  Toronto Golf Club +7 F +24 80 75 75 78 308
T7 Chloe Currie  Mississaugua +4 F +25 75 82 77 75 309
T7 Melany Chong  Trafalgar Golf & Country +12 F +25 75 76 75 83 309
T9 Emily Zhu  National Pines Golf Club +6 F +26 83 73 77 77 310
T9 Hailey McLaughlin  Granite GC +4 F +26 80 75 80 75 310
11 Sydney Naro  Public Player +8 F +27 80 81 71 79 311
12 Julia Hodgson  Donalda Club +7 F +29 79 78 78 78 313
13 Ashley Chow  The Lake Joseph Club +14 F +30 79 76 74 85 314
T14 Cynthia Zhao  Station Creek GC +11 F +35 86 75 76 82 319
T14 Monet Chun  The Summit G&CC +10 F +35 83 78 77 81 319
16 Alexandra Naumovski  Brampton GC +8 F +38 83 82 78 79 322
17 Sukriti Harjai  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +13 F +42 83 80 79 84 326
18 Kate Johnston  Brantford G&CC +8 F +43 90 82 76 79 327
19 Kelsey Sear  York Downs Golf & Country +9 F +44 84 80 84 80 328
T20 Erin Kim  Ladies GC of Toronto +15 F +45 84 79 80 86 329
T20 Julia Malone  Affiliate Member +13 F +45 83 82 80 84 329
22 Alex Amos  West Haven G & CC +14 F +46 83 84 78 85 330
T23 Jennifer Lochhead  Hamilton G & CC +10 F +49 87 75 90 81 333
T23 Manuela Rincon Torres  Galt Country Club +13 F +49 83 82 84 84 333
25 Jessie Mercer  Public Player +8 F +51 87 89 80 79 335
T26 Marion Reid  Islington GC +12 F +53 83 90 81 83 337
T26 Vanessa Chychrun  Beacon Hall GC +17 F +53 81 89 79 88 337
T28 Tasha Macdonald  Public Player +13 F +54 91 83 80 84 338
T28 Lexie McKay  King’s Riding GC +16 F +54 90 82 79 87 338
T30 Adele Chun  Station Creek GC +15 F +55 93 82 78 86 339
T30 Crystina Kertsos  York Downs Golf & Country +17 F +55 82 84 85 88 339
32 Annie Piggott  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl +12 F +60 91 87 83 83 344
33 Raesa Sheikh  Osprey Valley GC +10 F +62 89 85 91 81 346
34 Jordon Newlands  Toronto Golf Club +12 F +64 92 88 85 83 348
T35 Danielle Sawyer  Shelter Valley Pines GC +15 F +66 85 89 90 86 350
T35 Taylor Simoneau  St. Catharines Golf & Cou +22 F +66 91 84 82 93 350
T37 Melanie Burgess  Roseland Golf & Curling C +16 F +69 97 87 82 87 353
T37 Ellis Harvie  St. George’s Golf & Count +12 F +69 87 97 86 83 353
39 Claire Hernandez  Thornhill Club +8 F +70 95 89 91 79 354
40 Maggie Jennings-Campbell  Tangle Creek Golf & CC +19 F +71 89 88 88 90 355
41 Kara Anthony  Rosedale Golf Club +28 F +78 94 82 87 99 362
42 Cynthia Huo  Station Creek GC +19 F +84 98 97 83 90 368
43 Hayley Masters  Horseshoe Resort +24 F +86 100 89 86 95 370
44 Jennie Gauthier  Timberwolf Golf Club +19 F +93 97 95 95 90 377
T45 Susan Leone  Public Player +23 F +95 88 104 93 94 379
T45 Rozlyn Rooke  Blue Springs Golf Club +26 F +95 104 86 92 97 379
47 Ciara Costabile  Whistle Bear Golf Club +29 F +107 93 98 100 100 391
48 Natasha Stasiuk  Heron Point Golf Links +34 F +109 90 99 99 105 393

