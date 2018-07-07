Ellie Szeryk Wins The 2018 Ontario Women’s Amateur

It was a trying week to settle the winner of the Investors Group Ontario Women’s Amateur Championship. Record high temperatures and a challenge in the form of the underrated Seguin Valley Golf Club near Parry Sound served to identify a champion. A talented one emerged victorious.

London, Ontario’s Ellie Szeryk matched the 2015 feat of her older sister Maddie and won the Championship. The Team Canada National Development Team member and Texas A&M commit closed the week with a 74 to win the title by a margin of five shots.

“It will be really nice, to continue putting our name on the trophy,” shared 16 year-old Szeryk about the family win. “I’ll be able to go to her and tell her I won it before her, age-wise.”

It was a wire-to-wire win for Szeryk who was also the Ontario Junior Girls’ Champion in 2017.

Szeryk went 72-74-74-74 (294) for a total of 294 (10 over par). For the final round, she breezed through the front nine at par (36), with two bogeys and two birdies, and was +3 on the back nine with four bogeys and a birdie.

Ellie is proud to be a part of Team Canada’s National Development squad and said that it was nice to have fellow Team Canada Players, and Team Ontario Players there cheering each other on. “It was nice having that support … I’m really close with them … they all came over and give me high-fives.”

Much of Southern Ontario was met with a heat advisory from Tuesday-Thursday, but after a thunderstorm overnight between the third and fourth rounds, the temperatures cooled to allow for a break from the heat for the final round on Friday.

Michelle Ruiz of Diamondback Golf Club was +2 on the final day with a 73. She went 76-78-72-73 (299) to earn second place in the championship. In third place was Victoria Zheng of Granite Golf Club who was +8 in the final round (79). Zheng went 74-78-72-79(303) for the week.

