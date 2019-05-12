Emeritus Tour Kicks Off At Metcalfe Golf Club

The Emeritus Tour, billed as the first golf tour in Canada for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)/First Responder serving personnel and veterans, got their inaugural season under a new name and format underway on Saturday, May 11th.

An enthusiastic field of 34 players turned up for the season opener at the Metcalfe Golf & Country Club in the south end of Ottawa. It is scheduled to be the first of many events across the country for 2019.

The tour was founded by Sergeant (ret’d) Bruce Phillips CD and Warrant Officer (ret’d) Tom Martineau CD in 2018 as the Canadian Veteran Bravo Zulu Tour. Originally intended to be a competitive golf tour in Eastern Ontario for injured veterans, the success of the first events prompted an expansion across the country with more athlete inclusions.

Organizers reports that the camaraderie levels were high among the participants as they enjoyed a sunny day.

While the kinship was paramount, there were prizes award on the day led by Sean Stadnisky who recorded a 69 for the Low Net title. Sandra Walsh picked up the Honourable Mention Women’s Low Net with a 74.

Roger Reid took the Closest to The Hole prize while Carole St-George Martineau earned Closest to The Line.

For more on the Emeritus Tour and see if you are eligible to become a member see their website at this link.