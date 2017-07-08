Émile Ménard Wins 83rd Duke of Kent Championship

Weather threatened to impact the playing of the 83rd Golf Quebec Duke of Kent Tournament, but ultimately the field was able to play all 36 holes and decide the championship.

The first leg of the Men’s Triple Crown for Golf Quebec once again welcomed some of the best golfers within the association to the historic Club de golf Royal Québec.

Many of them took advantage of soft course conditions to post some impressive scores.

After round one on Friday, July 7, Étienne Papineau of Pinegrove took a slim one-stroke lead over his club mate, Émile Ménard.

Papineau turned in a 68 (-4) with Ménard just back of him.

Things changed rapidly in round two on Saturday as Papineau slipped ever so slightly while Ménard pounced. The latter took control of the tournament with four birdies in his first five holes of the final round.

Also in hot pursuit of the leader were Marc-Olivier Plasse of Kanawaki and Joey Savoie of Pinegrove as they looked to catch Ménard and possibly force a playoff.

Ménard responded with a final birdie on the 35th hole of the event to post a total score of 137 (-7, 69-68).

Joey Savoie, Marc-Olivier Plasse, and Étienne Papineau eventually tied for second at 138 (-6). One stroke behind them at 139 (-5) was Cédric Laverdure of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac who tied for 5th with Christophe Sylvain of Lorette.

For his efforts, Sylvain was presented with the André Gagné Trophy, awarded to the best player from the Québec City area in the Duke of Kent tournament.

Ménard, who was playing his first tournament of the year, will now have his name on the Duke of Kent Trophy alongside his brother, Raoul Ménard, who won the championship on two occasions.

Final Leaderboard