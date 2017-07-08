What's New?

Émile Ménard Wins 83rd Duke of Kent Championship

July 8, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Quebec Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Emile Menard (Photo: Golf Quebec)

Weather threatened to impact the playing of the 83rd Golf Quebec Duke of Kent Tournament, but ultimately the field was able to play all 36 holes and decide the championship.

The first leg of the Men’s Triple Crown for Golf Quebec once again welcomed some of the best golfers within the association to the historic Club de golf Royal Québec.

Many of them took advantage of soft course conditions to post some impressive scores.

After round one on Friday, July 7, Étienne Papineau of Pinegrove took a slim one-stroke lead over his club mate, Émile Ménard.

Papineau turned in a 68 (-4) with Ménard just back of him.

Things changed rapidly in round two on Saturday as Papineau slipped ever so slightly while Ménard pounced. The latter took control of the tournament with four birdies in his first five holes of the final round.

Also in hot pursuit of the leader were Marc-Olivier Plasse of Kanawaki and Joey Savoie of Pinegrove as they looked to catch Ménard and possibly force a playoff.

Ménard responded with a final birdie on the 35th hole of the event to post a total score of 137 (-7, 69-68).

Joey Savoie, Marc-Olivier Plasse, and Étienne Papineau eventually tied for second at 138 (-6). One stroke behind them at 139 (-5) was Cédric Laverdure of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac who tied for 5th with Christophe Sylvain of Lorette.

For his efforts, Sylvain was presented with the André Gagné Trophy, awarded to the best player from the Québec City area in the Duke of Kent tournament.

Ménard, who was playing his first tournament of the year, will now have his name on the Duke of Kent Trophy alongside his brother, Raoul Ménard, who won the championship on two occasions.

Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Emile Ménard  Pinegrove -4 F -7 69 68 137
T2 Marc-Olivier Plasse  Kanawaki -6 F -6 72 66 138
T2 Joey Savoie  Pinegrove -5 F -6 71 67 138
T2 Étienne Papineau  Pinegrove -2 F -6 68 70 138
T5 Christophe Sylvain  Lorette -6 F -5 73 66 139
T5 Cédric Laverdure  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club -6 F -5 73 66 139
7 Charles-Éric Belanger  Royal Quebec GC -6 F -4 74 66 140
T8 Ryan Mitchell  Royal Montreal GC -6 F -2 76 66 142
T8 Loick Laramée  Lévis -3 F -2 73 69 142
T8 Laurent Desmarchais  Vallée du Richelieu -2 F -2 72 70 142
T8 Angie Ethier  Boucherville E F -2 70 72 142
T12 Jérome Blouin  Royal Quebec GC -3 F -1 74 69 143
T12 Frédérick Sirois  Matane -3 F -1 74 69 143
T12 Michel Daneau  Continental GC -1 F -1 72 71 143
T12 Charles-David Trepanier  Lorette -1 F -1 72 71 143
T12 Maxime Marengère  Rivermead GC E F -1 71 72 143
T12 Frédéric Lortie  Royal Quebec GC +1 F -1 70 73 143
T12 Mark Coldham  Ottawa Hunt & GC E F -1 71 72 143
T12 Jean-Guy Garnier  Lévis +2 F -1 69 74 143
T20 Étienne Gaudreau  Royal Quebec GC -4 F E 76 68 144
T20 Cullen Chung  Royal Montreal GC -2 F E 74 70 144
T20 Étienne Brault  Pinegrove -2 F E 74 70 144
T20 Brendan Smith  Dufferin Heights -1 F E 73 71 144
T20 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC -1 F E 73 71 144
T20 Nolan Windsor  The Royal Ottawa GC E F E 72 72 144
T26 Jean Bilodeau  Boucherville -1 F +1 74 71 145
T26 Olivier Daneau  Continental GC E F +1 73 72 145
T26 Dany Munger  Tecumseh +1 F +1 72 73 145
T29 Dave Dumas  St-Prime-sur-le-lac-Saint -1 F +2 75 71 146
T29 Antoine Beaupre-Vachon  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club E F +2 74 72 146
T31 William Comeau  Summerlea G&CC E F +3 75 72 147
T31 Stephen Layne  St. Raphael GC E F +3 75 72 147
T31 Adélard Collin  Alpin +1 F +3 74 73 147
T31 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC +1 F +3 74 73 147
T31 Raphael Lebrun  Stoneham GC +2 F +3 73 74 147
T36 Alexandre Gauthier  Beloeil +1 F +4 75 73 148
T36 Olivier Ménard  Whitlock G&CC +1 F +4 75 73 148
T36 Max Rochette  Camelot G & CC +3 F +4 73 75 148
T39 André Jetté  Pinegrove +1 F +5 76 73 149
T39 Michel Roy  Royal Quebec GC +1 F +5 76 73 149
T39 Ryan Sevigny  Eagle Creek GC +1 F +5 76 73 149
T39 Serge Bastien  Bic +1 F +5 76 73 149
T39 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +2 F +5 75 74 149
T39 Jean-Sebastien Vachon  Beauce +2 F +5 75 74 149
T39 Stéphane Bédard  Royal Quebec GC +3 F +5 74 75 149
T39 Emile Provost  BlainvillierGC +3 F +5 74 75 149
T39 Christian Cook  Lévis +3 F +5 74 75 149
T39 Anthony Richard  Royal Quebec GC +4 F +5 73 76 149
T39 Jean Laverdière  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +4 F +5 73 76 149
T50 Phillipe Lynch  Beaconsfield +2 F +6 76 74 150
T50 Olivier Arsenault  Val des Lacs GC +2 F +6 76 74 150
T50 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +3 F +6 75 75 150
T50 Gilles Jr Guillemette  La Tempete GC +3 F +6 75 75 150
T50 Adam Poulin  St-Georges GC +4 F +6 74 76 150
T50 Michel Gariépy  Boisés de Joly Club +5 F +6 73 77 150
T56 Hugues Legault  Summerlea G&CC +3 F +7 76 75 151
T56 Hugo Laforest  Public Golfer-Golf Québec +3 F +7 76 75 151
T56 Michaël Harvey  Royal Quebec GC +4 F +7 75 76 151
T56 Jacques Lavoie  Royal Quebec GC +4 F +7 75 76 151
T60 Philip Isabelle  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +8 74 78 152
T60 Ludovic Asselin  Bellechasse GC +6 F +8 74 78 152
T60 Jonathan Galbraith  Elm Ridge CC +7 F +8 73 79 152
T63 Éric Paquin  Ki-8-Eb +5 F +9 76 77 153
T63 Jérôme Gaudreault  Lorette +5 F +9 76 77 153
T63 Francis Trépanier  Mémorial +5 F +9 76 77 153
T63 André Gagné  Royal Quebec GC +6 F +9 75 78 153
T63 Vincent Grenier-Roy  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +9 75 78 153
T63 Rodney Morgan  Beaconsfield +7 F +9 74 79 153
T69 Simon Desjardins  The Royal Ottawa GC +6 F +10 76 78 154
T69 Étienne Dumas  Kanawaki +7 F +10 75 79 154
T71 Félix-Antoine Froment  Lévis +8 F +11 75 80 155
T71 Guillaume Taché  Royal Quebec GC +10 F +11 73 82 155
T73 Yves Blais  Royal Quebec GC +8 F +12 76 80 156
T73 Steen Christensen  Stoneham GC +9 F +12 75 81 156
T73 Ian Moffatt St-Onge  Milby +10 F +12 74 82 156
T76 Marcel Dolbec  Boisés de Joly Club +9 F +13 76 81 157
T76 Bernard Bouret  Royal Quebec GC +10 F +13 75 82 157

