Émile Ménard Wins 83rd Duke of Kent Championship

Weather threatened to impact the playing of the 83rd Golf Quebec Duke of Kent Tournament, but ultimately the field was able to play all 36 holes and decide the championship.
The first leg of the Men’s Triple Crown for Golf Quebec once again welcomed some of the best golfers within the association to the historic Club de golf Royal Québec.
Many of them took advantage of soft course conditions to post some impressive scores.
After round one on Friday, July 7, Étienne Papineau of Pinegrove took a slim one-stroke lead over his club mate, Émile Ménard.
Papineau turned in a 68 (-4) with Ménard just back of him.
Things changed rapidly in round two on Saturday as Papineau slipped ever so slightly while Ménard pounced. The latter took control of the tournament with four birdies in his first five holes of the final round.
Also in hot pursuit of the leader were Marc-Olivier Plasse of Kanawaki and Joey Savoie of Pinegrove as they looked to catch Ménard and possibly force a playoff.
Ménard responded with a final birdie on the 35th hole of the event to post a total score of 137 (-7, 69-68).
Joey Savoie, Marc-Olivier Plasse, and Étienne Papineau eventually tied for second at 138 (-6). One stroke behind them at 139 (-5) was Cédric Laverdure of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac who tied for 5th with Christophe Sylvain of Lorette.
For his efforts, Sylvain was presented with the André Gagné Trophy, awarded to the best player from the Québec City area in the Duke of Kent tournament.
Ménard, who was playing his first tournament of the year, will now have his name on the Duke of Kent Trophy alongside his brother, Raoul Ménard, who won the championship on two occasions.
Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Emile Ménard Pinegrove
|-4
|F
|-7
|69
|68
|137
|T2
|Marc-Olivier Plasse Kanawaki
|-6
|F
|-6
|72
|66
|138
|T2
|Joey Savoie Pinegrove
|-5
|F
|-6
|71
|67
|138
|T2
|Étienne Papineau Pinegrove
|-2
|F
|-6
|68
|70
|138
|T5
|Christophe Sylvain Lorette
|-6
|F
|-5
|73
|66
|139
|T5
|Cédric Laverdure Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|-6
|F
|-5
|73
|66
|139
|7
|Charles-Éric Belanger Royal Quebec GC
|-6
|F
|-4
|74
|66
|140
|T8
|Ryan Mitchell Royal Montreal GC
|-6
|F
|-2
|76
|66
|142
|T8
|Loick Laramée Lévis
|-3
|F
|-2
|73
|69
|142
|T8
|Laurent Desmarchais Vallée du Richelieu
|-2
|F
|-2
|72
|70
|142
|T8
|Angie Ethier Boucherville
|E
|F
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|T12
|Jérome Blouin Royal Quebec GC
|-3
|F
|-1
|74
|69
|143
|T12
|Frédérick Sirois Matane
|-3
|F
|-1
|74
|69
|143
|T12
|Michel Daneau Continental GC
|-1
|F
|-1
|72
|71
|143
|T12
|Charles-David Trepanier Lorette
|-1
|F
|-1
|72
|71
|143
|T12
|Maxime Marengère Rivermead GC
|E
|F
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|T12
|Frédéric Lortie Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|-1
|70
|73
|143
|T12
|Mark Coldham Ottawa Hunt & GC
|E
|F
|-1
|71
|72
|143
|T12
|Jean-Guy Garnier Lévis
|+2
|F
|-1
|69
|74
|143
|T20
|Étienne Gaudreau Royal Quebec GC
|-4
|F
|E
|76
|68
|144
|T20
|Cullen Chung Royal Montreal GC
|-2
|F
|E
|74
|70
|144
|T20
|Étienne Brault Pinegrove
|-2
|F
|E
|74
|70
|144
|T20
|Brendan Smith Dufferin Heights
|-1
|F
|E
|73
|71
|144
|T20
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|-1
|F
|E
|73
|71
|144
|T20
|Nolan Windsor The Royal Ottawa GC
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|144
|T26
|Jean Bilodeau Boucherville
|-1
|F
|+1
|74
|71
|145
|T26
|Olivier Daneau Continental GC
|E
|F
|+1
|73
|72
|145
|T26
|Dany Munger Tecumseh
|+1
|F
|+1
|72
|73
|145
|T29
|Dave Dumas St-Prime-sur-le-lac-Saint
|-1
|F
|+2
|75
|71
|146
|T29
|Antoine Beaupre-Vachon Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|E
|F
|+2
|74
|72
|146
|T31
|William Comeau Summerlea G&CC
|E
|F
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|T31
|Stephen Layne St. Raphael GC
|E
|F
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|T31
|Adélard Collin Alpin
|+1
|F
|+3
|74
|73
|147
|T31
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC
|+1
|F
|+3
|74
|73
|147
|T31
|Raphael Lebrun Stoneham GC
|+2
|F
|+3
|73
|74
|147
|T36
|Alexandre Gauthier Beloeil
|+1
|F
|+4
|75
|73
|148
|T36
|Olivier Ménard Whitlock G&CC
|+1
|F
|+4
|75
|73
|148
|T36
|Max Rochette Camelot G & CC
|+3
|F
|+4
|73
|75
|148
|T39
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|+1
|F
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T39
|Michel Roy Royal Quebec GC
|+1
|F
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T39
|Ryan Sevigny Eagle Creek GC
|+1
|F
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T39
|Serge Bastien Bic
|+1
|F
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T39
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+2
|F
|+5
|75
|74
|149
|T39
|Jean-Sebastien Vachon Beauce
|+2
|F
|+5
|75
|74
|149
|T39
|Stéphane Bédard Royal Quebec GC
|+3
|F
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|T39
|Emile Provost BlainvillierGC
|+3
|F
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|T39
|Christian Cook Lévis
|+3
|F
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|T39
|Anthony Richard Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|+5
|73
|76
|149
|T39
|Jean Laverdière Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+4
|F
|+5
|73
|76
|149
|T50
|Phillipe Lynch Beaconsfield
|+2
|F
|+6
|76
|74
|150
|T50
|Olivier Arsenault Val des Lacs GC
|+2
|F
|+6
|76
|74
|150
|T50
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+3
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T50
|Gilles Jr Guillemette La Tempete GC
|+3
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T50
|Adam Poulin St-Georges GC
|+4
|F
|+6
|74
|76
|150
|T50
|Michel Gariépy Boisés de Joly Club
|+5
|F
|+6
|73
|77
|150
|T56
|Hugues Legault Summerlea G&CC
|+3
|F
|+7
|76
|75
|151
|T56
|Hugo Laforest Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+3
|F
|+7
|76
|75
|151
|T56
|Michaël Harvey Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|T56
|Jacques Lavoie Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|F
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|T60
|Philip Isabelle Vallée du Richelieu
|+6
|F
|+8
|74
|78
|152
|T60
|Ludovic Asselin Bellechasse GC
|+6
|F
|+8
|74
|78
|152
|T60
|Jonathan Galbraith Elm Ridge CC
|+7
|F
|+8
|73
|79
|152
|T63
|Éric Paquin Ki-8-Eb
|+5
|F
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|T63
|Jérôme Gaudreault Lorette
|+5
|F
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|T63
|Francis Trépanier Mémorial
|+5
|F
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|T63
|André Gagné Royal Quebec GC
|+6
|F
|+9
|75
|78
|153
|T63
|Vincent Grenier-Roy Vallée du Richelieu
|+6
|F
|+9
|75
|78
|153
|T63
|Rodney Morgan Beaconsfield
|+7
|F
|+9
|74
|79
|153
|T69
|Simon Desjardins The Royal Ottawa GC
|+6
|F
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|T69
|Étienne Dumas Kanawaki
|+7
|F
|+10
|75
|79
|154
|T71
|Félix-Antoine Froment Lévis
|+8
|F
|+11
|75
|80
|155
|T71
|Guillaume Taché Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|+11
|73
|82
|155
|T73
|Yves Blais Royal Quebec GC
|+8
|F
|+12
|76
|80
|156
|T73
|Steen Christensen Stoneham GC
|+9
|F
|+12
|75
|81
|156
|T73
|Ian Moffatt St-Onge Milby
|+10
|F
|+12
|74
|82
|156
|T76
|Marcel Dolbec Boisés de Joly Club
|+9
|F
|+13
|76
|81
|157
|T76
|Bernard Bouret Royal Quebec GC
|+10
|F
|+13
|75
|82
|157
