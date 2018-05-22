Emily Zhu and Matt Anderson Win Investors Group Junior Spring Classics

(Golf Ontario – Uxbridge/Stouffville) — The Golf Ontario’s Investors Group Junior Spring Classic wrapped up on May 21 after three days at Wooden Sticks Golf Course in Uxbridge and Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Stouffville. When all was said and done it was Matthew Anderson who captured the boys’ title while Emily Zhu took home the girls’ championship.

At the junior boys’ event, taking place May 29-21 at Wooden Sticks Golf Course, Matthew Anderson of Credit Valley Golf & Country Club took the gold medal with a total score of 214 (68-76-70), While Cameron Kellett of St. Thomas Golf and Country Club (77-72-66), Laurent Desmarchais (74-72-69) of Vallée du Richelieu, and Brendan Dunphy (71-72-72) of Whitevale Golf Club had a three-way tie for 2nd and a total score of 215.

Capturing the Juvenile Division was Roseland Golf & Curling Club’s Shawn Sehra (+1) with (74-75-68-217). Thanks to his low 3rd round, he was able to win the Juvenile Championship.

Boys’ Final Leaderboard

Over at the Junior girls’ event at Sleepy Hollow Country Club Emily Zhu, from National Pines Golf Club finished in first place with tournament scores of 77-77-70 for a score of (+8) 224.

Zhu was excited to have won the Junior Spring Classic U19 Girls Championship and says she loves following her normal routine going into tournaments, which include a lot of time practicing her golf game, “to stay in my comfort zone, I go through a normal routine before tournaments”.

14-year-old Zhu has been plying golf since she was 5 years old, She said that she loves the way a golf game can change instantly while you are playing, “you can have a double-bogey and suddenly have an eagle on the next hole, I love the unexpectedness of everything”

Taking the silver medal was Team Ontario member Hailey McLaughlin from Granite Golf Club (73-75-77-225) who finished +9. Taking the bronze medal was Taylor Kehoe from West Haven Golf & Country Club who finished +11 (77-80-70-227).

Girls’ Final Leaderboard