eQuinelle Golf & Resident Club Announces New Management Team Members for 2019

As they head into their 10th year of existence, the eQuinelle Golf & Resident Club in Kemptville, Ontario has announced changes in their management team for 2019.

Long-time General Manager Katharine Usher-Vollett is making the move back to the main TMSI (Thunderbird Management Services, Inc.) operations, working out of the Superdome at Ben Franklin Park.

The club says they have hired Rick Milks as the new General Manager/Food and Beverage Manager.

Milks has more than three decades of experience in Operations Management, much of it in the Food & Beverage Industry. That has included roles with Panera, Jack Astor’s, Empire Theatres, and the Rideau Carleton Raceway & Slots.

Joining Milks at eQuinelle to handle the role of Director of Golf/Assistant General Manager will be PGA of Canada Class A Professional John Seymour.

Seymour has held numerous roles in the golf industry, most recently the Associate Professional at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. He spent nine months as the acting Head Professional at that cub during the hosting of the 2017 CP Women’s Open, one of the most successful editions ever of the LPGA event.

Educated at both the University of Ottawa and Humber College, he was recognized as the PGA of Ottawa Assistant of the Year in 2017.

Club employee James Paterson will still be seen at eQuinelle; he has accepted a role working for eQ Homes and the Club. That will have him working out of the Club and the Sales Centre/Pro Shop.

– Scott MacLeod, Associate Publisher, Flagstick.com

