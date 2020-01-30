eQuinelle Welcomes Scott McInroy as Director of Golf

There will be a fresh face around Kemptville’s eQuinelle Golf Club this season. The club recently named a new Director of Golf and while he’s still a young guy, Scott McInroy comes to the Darrel Huxham-designed course with a wealth of experience.

Most recently the Associate Professional at the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in Kingston, Scott has also called several other notable Ontario clubs as his home during his golf career. They include the host club of the 2020 RBC Canadian Open, the St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Wildfire Golf Club near Peterborough, the Black Bear Ridge Golf Course in Belleville, and the Timber Ridge Golf Club in Brighton.

These all followed his graduation from the Humber College Professional Golf Management Program in 2008.

McInroy, who will oversee all golf services operation at eQuinelle, commented on his appointment, “I am looking forward to leading our Golf Services team to deliver a world-class golf experience for the eQuinelle community. My philosophy is simple. From the moment a member or guest enters the property, to the time they leave the parking lot, every moment must be outstanding. I look forward to enhancing the golf experience for the membership and daily fee players to ensure eQuinelle remains the leader among clubs in the capital region”.