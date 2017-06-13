Erin Hills – USGA Course Preview Video (Front Nine)

If you cannot wait to see action from Erin Hills and the 117th United States Open Championship this week, count yourself among many golf fans.

Located some 55 kilometres north of Milwaukee in an area known as the Kettle Moraine Region, the course was designed by the trio of Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry and Ron Whitten.

An expansive layout that is set on 652 acres, it opened for public play in 2006 and was renovated again in 2010.

The base set-up of the course will play about 7,741 yards, to a par of 72.

How hard is it? The USGA rating provided is 78.4 with a slope of 147.

While a new course to most spectators, the USGA has previously held two championships at Erin Hills, the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2011 won by Kelly Kraft, and the 2008 2008 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship won by Tiffany Joh.

For a closer look at the course the USGA has created a nice preview with flyovers that really give a feel for the terrain.

Here is the front nine. Our early favourite holes on this side of the course? The shortest ones – Holes #2 and #9.