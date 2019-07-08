Brooke Henderson Nominated For ESPY Award

Recently winning her 9th LPGA title is garnering Brooke Henderson plenty of attention these days, and not just within the borders of her home country.

The 21 year-old Canadian, who has already won two LPGA TOUR events in 2019 (so far), has been nominated by Sports Television giant ESPN for an “ESPY” Award.

She, of course, is nominated in the “Best Female Golfer” Category.

The other golfers nominated are Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, and Sung Hyun Park.

If you would like to vote you can do so at this link.

The annual ESPYS Awards ceremony will take place on July 10th.