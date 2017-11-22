2017 European Tour Fun – Video Collection

Most will agree that The European Tour has been killing it on Social Media this past year. Their produced humour content has garnered millions of views, brought positive attention to the tour, and helped introduce many players to golf fans who might be less than familiar with them, especially in North America.

It’s a winner, for both the tour and golf fans alike.

For your viewing pleasure, here is a collection of their funniest/most amazing videos from 2017, all in one convenient post.

The Awkward Reporter

The Best Birthday Ever!

The Left Handed Challenge

The Magic Trick

Did I Distract You? – The Heckle

Chase The Ace

Speed Demons

Be Like Moe – Chasing The Two Yard Fairway