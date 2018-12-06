What's New?

Eye On The Prize: Gord Percy Leads National Championship Headed Into Final Round

December 5, 2018 Scott MacLeod Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Gord Percy continues to lead the PGA of Canada Head Professional Championship through 36 holes. Photo: Chris Fry, PGA of Canada

If you know Gord Percy, the Head Professional at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario, you understand that not much phases the guy.

The 46 year-old is about as non-nonchalant as they come. But when it comes to golf he has always had a quiet fire within. He may look calm on the surface but be assured, like the wily duck, he is always paddling hard underneath.

That will get a full test on Thursday as the Verona, Ontario native vies for the title at the PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy being played in Litchfield, Arizona.

Percy, who jumped out to the lead with an opening score of 66 (-6) on Tuesday, created more space between himself and the field on Wednesday by adding a 69 (-3) to his total. The cumulative 145 (-9) has him three shots out front of Brian McDonald of British Columbia with just 18 holes left on the schedule at The Wigwam Resort.

The pair will be joined by Ontario’s Gord Burns (141) in the final group of the championship. Burns was the runner-up in this event in 2017. Tied with Burns in third are Jamie Moran of Prince Edward Island and former PGA TOUR winner Ian Leggatt of The Summit GC.

Despite this being a National Championship, playing in heady territory does not seem to have much impact on Percy who has plenty of hardware in his trophy case. He was as calm as ever post-round on Wednesday, admitting he did not play well, yet still got the most out of his day.

“Off the tee I was as bad as you could be. My irons were great; putting was pretty good. I was still able to control my distances but driver was not so good today,” he commented of the round that saw just one bogey blemish his card.

The PGA of Canada National Board member says he was not nervous at all in round two but joked that he might be if he keeps hitting his driver poorly. “But I can’t hit it worse,” he observed.

The thought of winning the championship was not at the forefront of Percy’s mind this week, but there is no doubt he now has his eyes on the prize. “Honestly this week is more about hanging out with the guys and having fun than it is about winning a golf tournament.”

That said, he’s not playing to lay down and let the field walk over him, sharing with quiet conviction. “I’ll give it my best shot.”

The 36-hole Inter-Zone competition composed of four players on each team representing their respective PGA Zone was decided Wednesday.

The squad from Ontario (Burns, John Cochrane, Brian Hadley and Danny King) won for the fourth-straight year. The team from Quebec finished a stroke back, with Saskatchewan rounding out the top three.

Be sure to follow the final round action on the PGA of Canada’s Twitter Page at this link.

Leaderboard (Top 70 and ties made the cut)

Pos. Player Total
To Par
Gross		 Thru
Today		 To Par
Gross
Today		 R1 R2 R3 Total
Gross
1

Percy, Gordon

Carleton Golf & Yacht Golf Club, ON
 -9 11:27 AM, Hole 1 66 69 135
2

McDonald, Brian

Fairview Mountain Golf Club, BC
 -6 11:27 AM, Hole 1 68 70 138
T3

Leggatt, Ian

Summit Golf & Country Golf Club, ON
 -3 11:18 AM, Hole 1 69 72 141
T3

Moran, Jamie

Belvedere Golf Club Golf Inc., PE
 -3 11:18 AM, Hole 1 70 71 141
T3

Burns, Gordon

Gord Burns Golf School, ON
 -3 11:27 AM, Hole 1 71 70 141
T6

O’Rourke, Padraic

The Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, BC
 -2 11:09 AM, Hole 1 72 70 142
T6

Laporte, Eric

Montcalm Club De Golf), QC
 -2 11:09 AM, Hole 1 67 75 142
T6

Girouard, Marc

Le Golf Champetre, QC
 -2 11:18 AM, Hole 1 72 70 142
T9

Gariepy, Philippe

École de golf Philippe Golf Gariépy, QC
 -1 10:51 AM, Hole 1 70 73 143
T9

Strong, Mark

Richmond Country Club, BC
 -1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 71 72 143
T9

Hubert, Alec

Kamloops Golf & Country Golf Club, BC
 -1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 72 71 143
T9

North, Dean

Carman Golf Club, MB
 -1 11:00 AM, Hole 1 72 71 143
T9

Blier, Michel

Bic Club De Golf), QC
 -1 11:09 AM, Hole 1 74 69 143
T14

LeBouthillier, Tyler

Lynx Ridge Golf Club, AB
 E 10:42 AM, Hole 1 70 74 144
T14

Chambers, Jeff

Elmwood Golf & Country Golf Club, SK
 E 10:42 AM, Hole 1 73 71 144
T14

Bernakevitch, Lindsay

Victoria Golf Club, BC
 E 10:51 AM, Hole 1 74 70 144
T14

King, Danny

The Performance Academy at Golf Magna, ON
 E 10:51 AM, Hole 1 73 71 144
T18

Pelletier, Bob

Salem Ridge Golf and Golf Academy, ON
 +1 10:33 AM, Hole 1 72 73 145
T18

Girard, Denis

L’Epiphanie Club De Golf), QC
 +1 10:33 AM, Hole 1 72 73 145
T18

Kenesky, Ron

Twenty Valley Golf & Country Golf Club, ON
 +1 10:42 AM, Hole 1 74 71 145
T21

Palsenbarg, Matt

Northview Golf Academy, BC
 +2 10:06 AM, Hole 1 71 75 146
T21

Dickson, Scott

Royal Montreal Golf Club Golf The), QC
 +2 10:15 AM, Hole 1 73 73 146
T21

Brown, Dean

Royal Regina Golf Club, SK
 +2 10:15 AM, Hole 1 73 73 146
T21

Jonas, Philip

Philip Jonas Golf Academy, BC
 +2 10:15 AM, Hole 1 73 73 146
T21

Greenwood, Dan

Lookout Point Country Golf Club, ON
 +2 10:24 AM, Hole 1 74 72 146
T21

Hurtubise, Marc

Club de golf le Parcours du Vieux Golf Village, QC
 +2 10:24 AM, Hole 1 75 71 146
T21

Levesque, Dave

Golf Chateau Golf Bromont, QC
 +2 10:24 AM, Hole 1 74 72 146
T21

Fleming, Josh

GOLFTEC Calgary Beacon Golf Heights), AB
 +2 10:33 AM, Hole 1 75 71 146
T29

Skrypec, James

The Golf Academy at Deer Golf Ridge, ON
 +3 9:57 AM, Hole 1 72 75 147
T29

Gerlitz, Jamie

Picture Butte Golf Club, AB
 +3 9:57 AM, Hole 1 70 77 147
T29

Allred, Scott

Elbow Springs Golf Club, AB
 +3 10:06 AM, Hole 1 73 74 147
T29

Greenough, John

Deer Valley Golf and Golf Estates, SK
 +3 10:06 AM, Hole 1 75 72 147
T33

Cochrane, John

John E S Cochrane Golf Schools, ON
 +4 9:39 AM, Hole 1 70 78 148
T33

McCullough, Lance

Ridge Course At Cordova Bay Golf The), BC
 +4 9:48 AM, Hole 1 74 74 148
T33

Thompson, Sean

Cottonwood Golf & Country Golf Club, AB
 +4 9:48 AM, Hole 1 72 76 148
T33

Hadley, Brian

Thames Valley Golf Club, ON
 +4 9:48 AM, Hole 1 74 74 148
T33

Johnson, Jeremy

Fairmont Hot Springs Golf Resort, BC
 +4 9:57 AM, Hole 1 76 72 148
T38

Mackenzie, Bill

St Andrews East Golf Club, ON
 +5 9:30 AM, Hole 1 73 76 149
T38

Black, Kevin

Redwood Meadows Golf & C Golf C., AB
 +5 9:39 AM, Hole 1 74 75 149
T38

Cuthbertson, Jeff

Stony Plain Golf Course, AB
 +5 9:39 AM, Hole 1 74 75 149
T41

Jenkinson, Garett

Golf Performance Canada at Elbow Golf Springs, AB
 +6 9:30 AM, Hole 1 76 74 150
T41

Thornley, Derek

Fraserview Golf Academy, BC
 +6 9:30 AM, Hole 1 74 76 150
T41

McMillan, Dave

Elmhurst Golf & Country Golf Club, MB
 +6 9:30 AM, Hole 8 74 76 150
T41

Houle, Billy

Le Portage Club De Golf), QC
 +6 9:30 AM, Hole 8 79 71 150
T41

Kelly, Bill

Glacier Greens Golf Club, BC
 +6 9:39 AM, Hole 8 73 77 150
T46

Boudreau, Benoit

Le Parcours Du Golf Cerf, QC
 +7 9:39 AM, Hole 8 75 76 151
T46

Steep, Andrew

Southwood Golf & Country Club, MB
 +7 9:39 AM, Hole 8 75 76 151
T46

Mills, Jeff

Wildfire Golf Club, ON
 +7 9:48 AM, Hole 8 74 77 151
T46

Egan, Alex

Mactaquac Golf Club, NB
 +7 9:48 AM, Hole 8 75 76 151
T46

Gillett, Weston

Drayton Valley Golf Course, AB
 +7 9:48 AM, Hole 8 78 73 151
T46

Knapp, Scott

Tor Hill Golf Course, SK
 +7 9:57 AM, Hole 8 73 78 151
T46

Zibrik, Dave

Point Grey Golf & Country Golf Club, BC
 +7 9:57 AM, Hole 8 70 81 151
T46

Alderdice, Teejay

Muskoka Bay Golf Club, ON
 +7 9:57 AM, Hole 8 78 73 151
T54

Robb, Randy

Edge Golf Academy, AB
 +8 10:06 AM, Hole 8 76 76 152
T54

Kehler, Geoff

Minnewasta Golf & Country Club, MB
 +8 10:06 AM, Hole 8 77 75 152
T54

Mongeau, Philippe

Club De Golf Beloeil, QC
 +8 10:06 AM, Hole 8 77 75 152
T54

Leblanc, Steve

Westfield Golf & Country Golf Club, NB
 +8 10:15 AM, Hole 8 72 80 152
T54

MacGregor, Jeff

Inglewood Golf & Curling Golf Club, AB
 +8 10:15 AM, Hole 8 80 72 152
T54

Rodriguez, Steve

GOLFTEC Golf Whitby, ON
 +8 10:15 AM, Hole 8 80 72 152
T60

Wiggins, Jeff

Mountain View Golf Club, YU
 +9 10:24 AM, Hole 8 75 78 153
T60

Keating, Walter

Whitewater Golf Club, ON
 +9 10:24 AM, Hole 8 74 79 153
T62

Foote, Kurtis

Woodside Golf Club, AB
 +10 10:24 AM, Hole 8 77 77 154
T62

Ludke, Jason

Pine Ridge Golf & Country Golf Club, MB
 +10 10:33 AM, Hole 8 78 76 154
T64

Lavoie, Shawn

The Winston Golf Club, AB
 +11 10:33 AM, Hole 8 78 77 155
T64

Mills, Glen

Assiniboine Golf Club, MB
 +11 10:33 AM, Hole 8 76 79 155
T66

Scott, Chad

The Rise Golf Course, BC
 +12 10:42 AM, Hole 8 78 78 156
T66

Guthrie, Robert

Winnipeg Winter Golf Club, MB
 +12 10:42 AM, Hole 8 78 78 156
T68

Maher, Jeremy

Valley Ridge Golf Club, AB
 +13 10:42 AM, Hole 8 77 80 157
T68

McDowell, Blair

Northern Bear Golf Club, AB
 +13 10:51 AM, Hole 8 77 80 157
70

Priondolo, Constant

La Vallée Du Richelieu Club De Golf), QC
 +14 10:51 AM, Hole 8 81 77 158

