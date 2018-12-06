Eye On The Prize: Gord Percy Leads National Championship Headed Into Final Round

If you know Gord Percy, the Head Professional at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario, you understand that not much phases the guy.

The 46 year-old is about as non-nonchalant as they come. But when it comes to golf he has always had a quiet fire within. He may look calm on the surface but be assured, like the wily duck, he is always paddling hard underneath.

That will get a full test on Thursday as the Verona, Ontario native vies for the title at the PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy being played in Litchfield, Arizona.

Percy, who jumped out to the lead with an opening score of 66 (-6) on Tuesday, created more space between himself and the field on Wednesday by adding a 69 (-3) to his total. The cumulative 145 (-9) has him three shots out front of Brian McDonald of British Columbia with just 18 holes left on the schedule at The Wigwam Resort.

The pair will be joined by Ontario’s Gord Burns (141) in the final group of the championship. Burns was the runner-up in this event in 2017. Tied with Burns in third are Jamie Moran of Prince Edward Island and former PGA TOUR winner Ian Leggatt of The Summit GC.

Despite this being a National Championship, playing in heady territory does not seem to have much impact on Percy who has plenty of hardware in his trophy case. He was as calm as ever post-round on Wednesday, admitting he did not play well, yet still got the most out of his day.

“Off the tee I was as bad as you could be. My irons were great; putting was pretty good. I was still able to control my distances but driver was not so good today,” he commented of the round that saw just one bogey blemish his card.

The PGA of Canada National Board member says he was not nervous at all in round two but joked that he might be if he keeps hitting his driver poorly. “But I can’t hit it worse,” he observed.

The thought of winning the championship was not at the forefront of Percy’s mind this week, but there is no doubt he now has his eyes on the prize. “Honestly this week is more about hanging out with the guys and having fun than it is about winning a golf tournament.”

That said, he’s not playing to lay down and let the field walk over him, sharing with quiet conviction. “I’ll give it my best shot.”

The 36-hole Inter-Zone competition composed of four players on each team representing their respective PGA Zone was decided Wednesday.

The squad from Ontario (Burns, John Cochrane, Brian Hadley and Danny King) won for the fourth-straight year. The team from Quebec finished a stroke back, with Saskatchewan rounding out the top three.

Leaderboard (Top 70 and ties made the cut)