Familiar Faces Win 2017 Quebec Mid-Amateur Championships

Dwight Reinhart and Mary Ann Hayward have lifted the Quebec Mid-Amateur Championship trophies before and, thanks to fine play, were able to hoist them again on Thursday at the Summerlea Golf and Country Club.

After the first round was washed out for the men on Tuesday, both championships were played over 36 holes and it was two familiar faces who took the titles.

Extra Effort For Reinhart

On the men’s side of the draw, former professional Dwight Reinhart earned the provincial mid-amateur championship for the third time. He had previously won the title in 2012 and 2015.

For this win he needed a playoff to beat out first round leader Hugues Legault of the home club. Legault had established a five stroke lead over Reinhart on day one with a score of 67 (-5) but he backed it up with a 77 in the final round. That allowed the ever steady Reinhart (72-72) to catch him.

The playoff between the pair was short-lived as Reinhart needed just a par on the first extra hole to prevail.

It was another big win for Reinhart, and for reasons beyond a trophy and victory alone. It seals his spot on the Quebec Mid-Amateur team that will compete at the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur later this year at Wascana Country Club in Regina. That’s particularly important to the Renfrew, Ontario resident who plays out of Eagle Creek Golf Club as he was born and raised in Saskatchewan.

Sébastien Levasseur of Godefroy, the defending champion, took third place, and will fill out the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur Team alongside Reinhart and Legault.

Men’s Final Leaderboard

Hayward Once Again

In the Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship, Mary Ann Hayward, a member at Whitlock Golf Club, converted a first round lead into her sixth win in this tournament.

She completed played with a two round score of 154 and added her name to the trophy once again, just as she did in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2015.

It was a closely contested victory as home club player Hélène Chartrand ended up within one stroke of Hayward.

Sarah-Andréa Landry of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac took third while Marie-Thérèse Torti of La Vallée du Richelieu finished 4th.

Women’s Final Leaderboard