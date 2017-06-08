What's New?

Familiar Faces Win 2017 Quebec Mid-Amateur Championships

June 8, 2017 Flagstick Staff - S. MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Dwight Reinhart & Mary Ann Hayward (Photo: Golf Quebec)

Dwight Reinhart and Mary Ann Hayward have lifted the Quebec Mid-Amateur Championship trophies before and, thanks to fine play, were able to hoist them again on Thursday at the Summerlea Golf and Country Club.

After the first round was washed out for the men on Tuesday, both championships were played over 36 holes and it was two familiar faces who took the titles.

Extra Effort For Reinhart

On the men’s side of the draw, former professional Dwight Reinhart earned the provincial mid-amateur championship for the third time. He had previously won the title in 2012 and 2015.

For this win he needed a playoff to beat out first round leader Hugues Legault of the home club. Legault had established a five stroke lead over Reinhart on day one with a score of 67 (-5) but he backed it up with a 77 in the final round. That allowed the ever steady Reinhart (72-72) to catch him.

The playoff between the pair was short-lived as Reinhart needed just a par on the first extra hole to prevail.

It was another big win for Reinhart, and for reasons beyond a trophy and victory alone. It seals his spot on the Quebec Mid-Amateur team that will compete at the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur later this year at Wascana Country Club in Regina. That’s particularly important to the Renfrew, Ontario resident who plays out of Eagle Creek Golf Club as he was born and raised in Saskatchewan.

Sébastien Levasseur of Godefroy, the defending champion, took third place, and will fill out the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur Team alongside Reinhart and Legault.

Men’s Final Leaderboard

Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Dwight Reinhart  Eagle Creek GC (p) E F E 72 72 144
2 Hugues Legault  Summerlea G&CC +5 F E 67 77 144
3 Sébastien Levasseur  Godefroy E F +5 77 72 149
4 Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC +1 F +7 78 73 151
5 Étienne Dumas  Kanawaki +4 F +7 75 76 151
6 Adélard Collin  Alpin +4 F +9 77 76 153
7 Vincent Mucci  Le Versant +2 F +10 80 74 154
8 Philippe Cadieux  Summerlea G&CC +8 F +10 74 80 154
9 Evan Manis  Royal Montreal GC +5 F +11 78 77 155
10 Jean-Francois Guillot  Kingsway Park +5 F +12 79 77 156
11 Graham Cooke  Summerlea G&CC +6 F +12 78 78 156
12 Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC +7 F +13 78 79 157
13 Jeff Crowe  Camelot G & CC +9 F +14 77 81 158
14 Sébastien Lefebvre  Hemmingford S&CC +8 F +14 78 80 158
15 Doug Eccles  Royal Montreal GC +5 F +15 82 77 159
16 Marco Comeau  Whitlock G&CC +13 F +15 74 85 159
17 André Jetté  Pinegrove +6 F +15 81 78 159
18 Philip Doucet  Royal Montreal GC +9 F +15 78 81 159
19 Johnny Mazzaferro  Summerlea G&CC +10 F +15 77 82 159
20 Sylvain Harvey  Alpin +6 F +16 82 78 160
21 Joey Fraser  St. Raphael GC +7 F +16 81 79 160
22 Mark Pothier  Rideau View GC +7 F +16 81 79 160
23 Randall Oka  Royal Montreal GC +11 F +16 77 83 160
24 Stephen Layne  St. Raphael GC +7 F +16 81 79 160
25 David Lamontagne  Milby +10 F +17 79 82 161
26 Alain Dufresne  Islesmere GC +10 F +17 79 82 161
27 Louis-Philippe Fournier  Vallée du Richelieu +8 F +17 81 80 161
28 Shawn Farrell  Windmill Heights +15 F +17 74 87 161
29 Jason Allen  Hylands Golf Club +7 F +17 82 79 161
30 Joel Fitleberg  Windmill Heights +10 F +17 79 82 161
31 Jordan Rochon  Cornwall +9 F +18 81 81 162
32 Christian Cook  Lévis +8 F +18 82 80 162
33 Guillaume Bélanger  Tempête +13 F +18 77 85 162
34 Jean-Marc Cabana  Summerlea G&CC +11 F +19 80 83 163
35 Marc Lavimodiere  Rideau View GC +11 F +19 80 83 163
36 Mark Swansburg  Pembroke +13 F +19 78 85 163
37 Jean-Philippe Cournoyer  Continental GC +13 F +20 79 85 164
38 Benoit Gervais  Vallée du Richelieu +12 F +21 81 84 165
39 Francis Trépanier  Mémorial +14 F +23 81 86 167
40 Jean-François Rochette  Kingsway Park +16 F +26 82 88 170
41 Michel Roy  Royal Quebec GC +16 F +26 82 88 170
42 Thierry Brochu  Club de Golf Cap-Rouge +18 F +26 80 90 170
43 Richard Hallé  Boucherville +19 F +27 80 91 171
44 Jean Gaulin  Hériot +19 F +29 82 91 173
45 Jim Torres  Club de Golf Ile de Mont +20 F +30 82 92 174

Hayward Once Again

In the Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship, Mary Ann Hayward, a member at Whitlock Golf Club, converted a first round lead into her sixth win in this tournament.

She completed played with a two round score of 154 and added her name to the trophy once again, just as she did in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2015.

It was a closely contested victory as home club player Hélène Chartrand ended up within one stroke of Hayward.

Sarah-Andréa Landry of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac took third while Marie-Thérèse Torti of La Vallée du Richelieu finished 4th.

 Women’s Final Leaderboard
Pos Player Today Thru Total R1 R2 Total
1 Mary Ann Hayward  Whitlock G&CC +6 F +8 75 79 154
2 Hélène Chartrand  Summerlea G&CC +5 F +9 77 78 155
3 Sarah-Andréa Landry  Laval-sur-le-Lac Club +5 F +10 78 78 156
4 Marie-Thérèse Torti  Vallée du Richelieu +6 F +16 83 79 162
5 Marlene Desbiens  Murray Bay +10 F +25 88 83 171
6 Teri De Luis  Brockville CC +11 F +26 88 84 172
7 Dominique Paradis  Mirage GC +17 F +27 83 90 173
8 Lauraine Letarte  Boucherville +13 F +29 89 86 175
9 Carole Letendre  Algonquin +16 F +31 88 89 177
10 Susan Pearl  Rideau View GC +18 F +32 87 91 178
11 Diane Dolan  Hylands Golf Club +18 F +33 88 91 179
12 Sandra England  Whitlock G&CC +18 F +35 90 91 181
13 Megan Mckenzie  Hylands Golf Club +19 F +41 95 92 187
T14 Caroline Olivier  Cap-Rouge +25 F +43 91 98 189
T14 Lyne Leclerc  Rideau View GC +20 F +43 96 93 189
16 Diane Drury  Royal Montreal GC +23 F +47 97 96 193
17 Danielle Fréchette  Cap-Rouge +26 F +50 97 99 196
18 Linda Macpherson  Windmill Heights +30 F +55 98 103 201

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.