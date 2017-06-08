Familiar Faces Win 2017 Quebec Mid-Amateur Championships

Dwight Reinhart and Mary Ann Hayward have lifted the Quebec Mid-Amateur Championship trophies before and, thanks to fine play, were able to hoist them again on Thursday at the Summerlea Golf and Country Club.
After the first round was washed out for the men on Tuesday, both championships were played over 36 holes and it was two familiar faces who took the titles.
Extra Effort For Reinhart
On the men’s side of the draw, former professional Dwight Reinhart earned the provincial mid-amateur championship for the third time. He had previously won the title in 2012 and 2015.
For this win he needed a playoff to beat out first round leader Hugues Legault of the home club. Legault had established a five stroke lead over Reinhart on day one with a score of 67 (-5) but he backed it up with a 77 in the final round. That allowed the ever steady Reinhart (72-72) to catch him.
The playoff between the pair was short-lived as Reinhart needed just a par on the first extra hole to prevail.
It was another big win for Reinhart, and for reasons beyond a trophy and victory alone. It seals his spot on the Quebec Mid-Amateur team that will compete at the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur later this year at Wascana Country Club in Regina. That’s particularly important to the Renfrew, Ontario resident who plays out of Eagle Creek Golf Club as he was born and raised in Saskatchewan.
Sébastien Levasseur of Godefroy, the defending champion, took third place, and will fill out the Quebec Men’s Mid-Amateur Team alongside Reinhart and Legault.
Men’s Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Dwight Reinhart Eagle Creek GC (p)
|E
|F
|E
|72
|72
|144
|2
|Hugues Legault Summerlea G&CC
|+5
|F
|E
|67
|77
|144
|3
|Sébastien Levasseur Godefroy
|E
|F
|+5
|77
|72
|149
|4
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+1
|F
|+7
|78
|73
|151
|5
|Étienne Dumas Kanawaki
|+4
|F
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|6
|Adélard Collin Alpin
|+4
|F
|+9
|77
|76
|153
|7
|Vincent Mucci Le Versant
|+2
|F
|+10
|80
|74
|154
|8
|Philippe Cadieux Summerlea G&CC
|+8
|F
|+10
|74
|80
|154
|9
|Evan Manis Royal Montreal GC
|+5
|F
|+11
|78
|77
|155
|10
|Jean-Francois Guillot Kingsway Park
|+5
|F
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|11
|Graham Cooke Summerlea G&CC
|+6
|F
|+12
|78
|78
|156
|12
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+7
|F
|+13
|78
|79
|157
|13
|Jeff Crowe Camelot G & CC
|+9
|F
|+14
|77
|81
|158
|14
|Sébastien Lefebvre Hemmingford S&CC
|+8
|F
|+14
|78
|80
|158
|15
|Doug Eccles Royal Montreal GC
|+5
|F
|+15
|82
|77
|159
|16
|Marco Comeau Whitlock G&CC
|+13
|F
|+15
|74
|85
|159
|17
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|+6
|F
|+15
|81
|78
|159
|18
|Philip Doucet Royal Montreal GC
|+9
|F
|+15
|78
|81
|159
|19
|Johnny Mazzaferro Summerlea G&CC
|+10
|F
|+15
|77
|82
|159
|20
|Sylvain Harvey Alpin
|+6
|F
|+16
|82
|78
|160
|21
|Joey Fraser St. Raphael GC
|+7
|F
|+16
|81
|79
|160
|22
|Mark Pothier Rideau View GC
|+7
|F
|+16
|81
|79
|160
|23
|Randall Oka Royal Montreal GC
|+11
|F
|+16
|77
|83
|160
|24
|Stephen Layne St. Raphael GC
|+7
|F
|+16
|81
|79
|160
|25
|David Lamontagne Milby
|+10
|F
|+17
|79
|82
|161
|26
|Alain Dufresne Islesmere GC
|+10
|F
|+17
|79
|82
|161
|27
|Louis-Philippe Fournier Vallée du Richelieu
|+8
|F
|+17
|81
|80
|161
|28
|Shawn Farrell Windmill Heights
|+15
|F
|+17
|74
|87
|161
|29
|Jason Allen Hylands Golf Club
|+7
|F
|+17
|82
|79
|161
|30
|Joel Fitleberg Windmill Heights
|+10
|F
|+17
|79
|82
|161
|31
|Jordan Rochon Cornwall
|+9
|F
|+18
|81
|81
|162
|32
|Christian Cook Lévis
|+8
|F
|+18
|82
|80
|162
|33
|Guillaume Bélanger Tempête
|+13
|F
|+18
|77
|85
|162
|34
|Jean-Marc Cabana Summerlea G&CC
|+11
|F
|+19
|80
|83
|163
|35
|Marc Lavimodiere Rideau View GC
|+11
|F
|+19
|80
|83
|163
|36
|Mark Swansburg Pembroke
|+13
|F
|+19
|78
|85
|163
|37
|Jean-Philippe Cournoyer Continental GC
|+13
|F
|+20
|79
|85
|164
|38
|Benoit Gervais Vallée du Richelieu
|+12
|F
|+21
|81
|84
|165
|39
|Francis Trépanier Mémorial
|+14
|F
|+23
|81
|86
|167
|40
|Jean-François Rochette Kingsway Park
|+16
|F
|+26
|82
|88
|170
|41
|Michel Roy Royal Quebec GC
|+16
|F
|+26
|82
|88
|170
|42
|Thierry Brochu Club de Golf Cap-Rouge
|+18
|F
|+26
|80
|90
|170
|43
|Richard Hallé Boucherville
|+19
|F
|+27
|80
|91
|171
|44
|Jean Gaulin Hériot
|+19
|F
|+29
|82
|91
|173
|45
|Jim Torres Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|+20
|F
|+30
|82
|92
|174
Hayward Once Again
In the Golf Quebec Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship, Mary Ann Hayward, a member at Whitlock Golf Club, converted a first round lead into her sixth win in this tournament.
She completed played with a two round score of 154 and added her name to the trophy once again, just as she did in 2005, 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2015.
It was a closely contested victory as home club player Hélène Chartrand ended up within one stroke of Hayward.
Sarah-Andréa Landry of Club Laval-sur-le-Lac took third while Marie-Thérèse Torti of La Vallée du Richelieu finished 4th.
Women’s Final Leaderboard
|Pos
|Player
|Today
|Thru
|Total
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Mary Ann Hayward Whitlock G&CC
|+6
|F
|+8
|75
|79
|154
|2
|Hélène Chartrand Summerlea G&CC
|+5
|F
|+9
|77
|78
|155
|3
|Sarah-Andréa Landry Laval-sur-le-Lac Club
|+5
|F
|+10
|78
|78
|156
|4
|Marie-Thérèse Torti Vallée du Richelieu
|+6
|F
|+16
|83
|79
|162
|5
|Marlene Desbiens Murray Bay
|+10
|F
|+25
|88
|83
|171
|6
|Teri De Luis Brockville CC
|+11
|F
|+26
|88
|84
|172
|7
|Dominique Paradis Mirage GC
|+17
|F
|+27
|83
|90
|173
|8
|Lauraine Letarte Boucherville
|+13
|F
|+29
|89
|86
|175
|9
|Carole Letendre Algonquin
|+16
|F
|+31
|88
|89
|177
|10
|Susan Pearl Rideau View GC
|+18
|F
|+32
|87
|91
|178
|11
|Diane Dolan Hylands Golf Club
|+18
|F
|+33
|88
|91
|179
|12
|Sandra England Whitlock G&CC
|+18
|F
|+35
|90
|91
|181
|13
|Megan Mckenzie Hylands Golf Club
|+19
|F
|+41
|95
|92
|187
|T14
|Caroline Olivier Cap-Rouge
|+25
|F
|+43
|91
|98
|189
|T14
|Lyne Leclerc Rideau View GC
|+20
|F
|+43
|96
|93
|189
|16
|Diane Drury Royal Montreal GC
|+23
|F
|+47
|97
|96
|193
|17
|Danielle Fréchette Cap-Rouge
|+26
|F
|+50
|97
|99
|196
|18
|Linda Macpherson Windmill Heights
|+30
|F
|+55
|98
|103
|201
Leave a Reply