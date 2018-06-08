Father’s Day Gift Suggestions For The Golfer In The Family

When it comes to Father’s Day gift for golfers, another tie is unlikely to cut it. For that reason we thought we would pass on a few suggestions as we head into this holiday.

Vegas Golf – The Game

Tired of the same old Nassau bet on the golf course? If so then you may want to explore the Vegas Golf game, now available in Canada. There are multiple versions available, but the concept remains the same throughout. The game includes several chips that represent a certain event (good and bad) on the golf course. Your goal is to earn the good ones and avoid the bad ones. You set the value of each chip among your competitors and the result is a lot of laughs and a new way to keep your regular game fun, even if your score is not up to your standards.

www.vegasgolfthegame.com

Arnold Palmer: Homespun Stories of The King

You can find a lot of books out there on Arnold Palmer. A major figure in the golf industry for many decades until his passing in 2016, the volumes on the many run from the thin to the in-depth. That said, it is usually difficult to find a new angle on his often-told life story. Chris Rodell manages to do that in his latest work. Rodell, an accomplished writer, comes at it from a person who lives in the hometown that Mr. Palmer also shared – Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Lightly priced, it’s an entertaining read with enough new nuggets to make it worth your valuable time.

www.triumphbooks.com

Under Armour Spieth 2 Shoes

Highly technical, both in appearance and functionality. Everything about this shoe screams “athlete” (even if dad is not) starting with the TPU outsole that features what the company calls “Rotational Resistance Spikes for improved turf traction. Full GORE-TEX construction ensures both waterproof security and breathability. Multiple colour options for the Clarino microfiber leather upper.

www.underarmourgolf.com

Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball

Titleist is clearly pushing back at competitors with this ball in a niche market that has been growing. It’s not likely to be played on the big pro tours but don’t be surprised at the soft level of feel it provides compared to some balls being used by tour pros. Should be a great everyday ball for a lot of golfers. An admirable replacement for the NXT franchise.

www.titleist.ca

PING Hoofer Stand

For years the Hoofer has been a tantalizing carry bag option and the 2018 model is one and the same. Integral to the design are twelve pockets are varying shapes and sizes to provide as much storage and convenience as you could possibly need. A new strap connector makes slipping it on and off much smoother with the straps using SensorCool technology to add comfort in warm conditions.

www.ping.com