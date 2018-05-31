What's New?

Favourite Club Lets Brooke Henderson Down In Round One of U.S. Women’s Open

May 31, 2018 Chris Stevenson Canadian Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Brooke Henderson

By Chris Stevenson, Rideau View Golf Insider

A balky driver, usually the strong part of her game, contributed to Brooke Henderson being 3-over par after four holes to start the first round the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek. But she dug down to play her last 14 holes in 2-under par for an opening 73, six shots off the lead. She breaks it down here:

***

Follow me on Twitter: @CJ_Stevenson

rideau view 14th hole

This article appears courtesy of Rideau View Golf Club, where Chris Stevenson is a regular contributor to their social media – worth following!

Connect with them on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and Instagram.

Rideau View Golf Club, “Where Golfers Belong”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.