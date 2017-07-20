Feedback Sought On World Handicap System Proposal

Over the past several years, the USGA and The R&A have been working with golf’s handicapping authorities to develop a single World Handicap System (WHS) for the sport.

More than 15 million golfers in over 80 countries presently have a handicap, a numerical index long used as a reference to gauge a golfer’s potential skill level. Handicaps are currently delivered through six different systems around the world. The aim of the proposed handicap system is to adopt a universal set of principles and procedures that will apply all over the world.

As an important step towards the development of a World Handicap System, The R&A and USGA have created a survey to gather insights from golfers, club managers, course owners, PGA of Canada professionals and various other handicap administrators at the club, provincial and national level.

The purpose of this survey (which is open until the end of July) is to learn more about what golfers and those individuals involved in golf administration think about the potential World Handicap System and its core principles.

Click here to participate in the study.