Feng Wins Again; Sharp Ties For 42nd

The second last event on the 2017 LPGA schedule, the Blue Bay LPGA, played out on Saturday on Hainan Island in China.

For the second week in a row Shanshan Feng was the victor on the tour, this time capturing her 9th LPGA victory in home nation. Feng has rounds of 69-67-73-70 on her way to a -9 total and the (USD) $315,000 prize. It is her third victory of 2017.

The win should move Feng to the #1 spot in the Rolex World Rankings when they are updated this week. Achieving that in her home country was not lost on her and she noted the possible impact on the nation.

“I’m really, really excited and very proud of myself and I think it’s special because I won this tournament to become world No. 1. I finished first in China, so I actually claimed the world No. 1 in front of all the people at home. So I’m really happy about that, and I hope all the Chinese are going to be watching me and the Chinese can play golf. Hopefully there will be more Chinese getting on the tours and more world No. 1’s coming up from China.”

Canadian Alena Sharp finished the stint in China in a tie for 42nd place. Scores of 69-74-80-74 earned her $9,340.

Attention for the players now turns to Florida where the CME Group Tour Championship will be contested in Naples this week at the Tiburón Golf Club.

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will be competing. Henderson is in 5th place in the Race To The CME Globe while Sharp ranks 60th.

