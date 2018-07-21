Field Confirmed for 2018 RBC Canadian Open

Things are looking bright, field-wise, for what may be the last RBC Canadian Open hosted at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario. With re-development of the course possibly on the horizon, a very deep field is set to contend at Canada’s National Open Golf Championship this coming week, July 23-29. Only the final spots decided by the Monday Qualifier and those decided by the Mackenzie Tour money list after the conclusion of this week’s Osprey Valley Open are left to be decided.
Headlining will be some of the most notable names in the sport, all supplemented by a strong contingent of home country players sure to receive an overwhelming level of fan support.
Among the stars on-hand this year will be two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, the world’s top-ranked player – Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Brooke Koepka, and, a surprise to many, 2017 Masters Champion and International talent Sergio Garcia. Tommy Fleetwood, a recognizable contender in recent majors will be playing, as will 2-time Masters winner Bubba Watson.
“The field is nearly set and we’re ready to tee-up the 109th playing of Canada’s National Open Championship, starting next week at Glen Abbey Golf Club,” said Golf Canada Chief Championship Officer Bill Paul. “This year’s championship will feature a re-energized mix of international stars led by Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Keopka, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood, plus five past champions, eight in-year PGA TOUR winners and the deepest field of Canadian talent ever to compete for our National Men’s Open title. Golf fans are sure to be treated to another world-class showcase when the stars of the PGA TOUR return to Glen Abbey.”
Canadians
Sixteen Canadians are entered for the national soiree, including PGA TOUR regulars Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, David Hearn, Nick Taylor, and Ben Silverman.
Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Mike Weir will continue to be a fan favourite as he walks the fairways in Oakville, and the veteran player will be witness but a rising group of Canadian talent joining him in the draw. They will include Web.com Tour players Adam Svensson and Roger Sloan; European Tour player Austin Connelly; rising Canadian talent Jared du Toit; and Team Canada members Hugo Bernard, Joey Savoie and Chris Crisologo
Additional notables in the field will be Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, Billy Horschel, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell.
All will be seeking their share of a US $6.2 million purse.
2018 RBC Canadian Open Field (as of July 20, 2018)
An, Byeong Hun
Ancer, Abraham
Armour, Ryan
Atkins, Matt
Baddeley, Aaron
Bae, Sangmoon
Barber, Blayne
Bauchou, Zachary *
Bernard, Hugo * (CDN)
Blair, Zac
Blaum, Ryan
Blixt, Jonas
Bozzelli, Dominic
Bradley, Keegan
Brown, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Burgoon, Bronson
Bussières, Marc-Etienne (CDN)
Byrd, Jonathan
Campbell, Chad
Cejka, Alex
Cink, Stewart
Claxton, Will
Connelly, Austin (CDN)
Conners, Corey (CDN)
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Crisologo, Chris* (CDN)
Dahmen, Joel
DÃaz, Roberto
Dou, Zecheng
Du Toit, Jared (CDN)
Duncan, Tyler
English, Harris
Every, Matt
Fanning, Todd* (CDN)
Fathauer, Derek
Finau, Tony
Fleetwood, Tommy
Flores, Martin
Furyk, Jim
Garcia, Sergio
Garrigus, Robert
Gómez, Fabián
Gooch, Talor
Goosen, Retief
Griffin, Lanto
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam (CDN)
Hahn, James
Harkins, Brandon
Hearn, David (CDN)
Henry, J.J.
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Holmes, J.B.
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hughes, Mackenzie (CDN)
Huh, John
Hurley III, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Dustin
Jones, Matt
Kang, Sung
Kaymer, Martin
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Whee
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Danny
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lingmerth, David
Lovelady, Tom
Lovemark, Jamie
Lowry, Shane
MacKenzie, Will
Malnati, Peter
Mauchaza, Nyasha
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
McGirt, William
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
O’Hair, Sean
Oppenheim, Rob
Palmer, Ryan
Pampling, Rod
Percy, Cameron
Piller, Martin
Points, D.A.
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Randolph, Jonathan
Reavie, Chez
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Saunders, Sam
Savoie, Joey* (CDN)
Schenk, Adam
Schniederjans, Ollie
Senden, John
Shindler, Conrad
Silverman, Ben (CDN)
Sloan, Roger (CDN)
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Stallings, Scott
Stefani, Shawn
Stegmaier, Brett
Streb, Robert
Stricker, Steve
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam (CDN)
Swafford, Hudson
Taylor, Nick (CDN)
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Kyle
Thompson, Michael
Tracy, Ethan
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
Van Aswegen, Tyrone
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wagner, Johnson
Walker, Jimmy
Watney, Nick
Watson, Bubba
Weir, Mike (CDN)
Wheatcroft, Steve
Woodland, Gary
Xiong, Norman
Yun, Andrew
Zhang, Xinjun
* Denotes amateur
(CDN) Denotes Canadians
