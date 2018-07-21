Field Confirmed for 2018 RBC Canadian Open

Things are looking bright, field-wise, for what may be the last RBC Canadian Open hosted at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario. With re-development of the course possibly on the horizon, a very deep field is set to contend at Canada’s National Open Golf Championship this coming week, July 23-29. Only the final spots decided by the Monday Qualifier and those decided by the Mackenzie Tour money list after the conclusion of this week’s Osprey Valley Open are left to be decided.

Headlining will be some of the most notable names in the sport, all supplemented by a strong contingent of home country players sure to receive an overwhelming level of fan support.

Among the stars on-hand this year will be two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, the world’s top-ranked player – Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open champion Brooke Koepka, and, a surprise to many, 2017 Masters Champion and International talent Sergio Garcia. Tommy Fleetwood, a recognizable contender in recent majors will be playing, as will 2-time Masters winner Bubba Watson.

“The field is nearly set and we’re ready to tee-up the 109th playing of Canada’s National Open Championship, starting next week at Glen Abbey Golf Club,” said Golf Canada Chief Championship Officer Bill Paul. “This year’s championship will feature a re-energized mix of international stars led by Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Keopka, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood, plus five past champions, eight in-year PGA TOUR winners and the deepest field of Canadian talent ever to compete for our National Men’s Open title. Golf fans are sure to be treated to another world-class showcase when the stars of the PGA TOUR return to Glen Abbey.”

Canadians

Sixteen Canadians are entered for the national soiree, including PGA TOUR regulars Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, David Hearn, Nick Taylor, and Ben Silverman.

Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Mike Weir will continue to be a fan favourite as he walks the fairways in Oakville, and the veteran player will be witness but a rising group of Canadian talent joining him in the draw. They will include Web.com Tour players Adam Svensson and Roger Sloan; European Tour player Austin Connelly; rising Canadian talent Jared du Toit; and Team Canada members Hugo Bernard, Joey Savoie and Chris Crisologo

Additional notables in the field will be Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Steve Stricker, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, Billy Horschel, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Palmer, and Graeme McDowell.

All will be seeking their share of a US $6.2 million purse.

2018 RBC Canadian Open Field (as of July 20, 2018)

An, Byeong Hun

Ancer, Abraham

Armour, Ryan

Atkins, Matt

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barber, Blayne

Bauchou, Zachary *

Bernard, Hugo * (CDN)

Blair, Zac

Blaum, Ryan

Blixt, Jonas

Bozzelli, Dominic

Bradley, Keegan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Burgoon, Bronson

Bussières, Marc-Etienne (CDN)

Byrd, Jonathan

Campbell, Chad

Cejka, Alex

Cink, Stewart

Claxton, Will

Connelly, Austin (CDN)

Conners, Corey (CDN)

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Crisologo, Chris* (CDN)

Dahmen, Joel

DÃ­az, Roberto

Dou, Zecheng

Du Toit, Jared (CDN)

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Every, Matt

Fanning, Todd* (CDN)

Fathauer, Derek

Finau, Tony

Fleetwood, Tommy

Flores, Martin

Furyk, Jim

Garcia, Sergio

Garrigus, Robert

Gómez, Fabián

Gooch, Talor

Goosen, Retief

Griffin, Lanto

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam (CDN)

Hahn, James

Harkins, Brandon

Hearn, David (CDN)

Henry, J.J.

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hughes, Mackenzie (CDN)

Huh, John

Hurley III, Billy

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Dustin

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kaymer, Martin

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Whee

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lovelady, Tom

Lovemark, Jamie

Lowry, Shane

MacKenzie, Will

Malnati, Peter

Mauchaza, Nyasha

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

McGirt, William

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

O’Hair, Sean

Oppenheim, Rob

Palmer, Ryan

Pampling, Rod

Percy, Cameron

Piller, Martin

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Randolph, Jonathan

Reavie, Chez

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Saunders, Sam

Savoie, Joey* (CDN)

Schenk, Adam

Schniederjans, Ollie

Senden, John

Shindler, Conrad

Silverman, Ben (CDN)

Sloan, Roger (CDN)

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stefani, Shawn

Stegmaier, Brett

Streb, Robert

Stricker, Steve

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam (CDN)

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick (CDN)

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Kyle

Thompson, Michael

Tracy, Ethan

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Van Aswegen, Tyrone

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wagner, Johnson

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Watson, Bubba

Weir, Mike (CDN)

Wheatcroft, Steve

Woodland, Gary

Xiong, Norman

Yun, Andrew

Zhang, Xinjun

* Denotes amateur

(CDN) Denotes Canadians