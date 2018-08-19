Final Round Flourishes Propel Canadians Up The Sunday Leaderboards

You’ll often hear of Saturday being called “moving day” on the pro golf tours but four Canadians proved that Sunday works just as well for scoring if you want to have a great result. Nick Taylor, Brooke Henderson, Augusta, and Brendan Leonard propelled up their respective leaderboards in the final round of their tournaments, signifying various accomplishments for each.

Taylor is Nails at Wyndham Championship

The final event of the PGA TOUR regular season is always full of drama, as players fight for status for 2018/19 and a position in the FedEx Cup playoffs. This year several Canadians were part of the story-lines as they sought out the top 125 goal to extend their PGA TOUR seasons and status.

Nick Taylor of B.C. made the most of the week as he started at 129th in the FedEx Cup standings and worked his way to 119th via a share of 8th place. It came courtesy of a final round 63 (-7) where the final hole was the difference maker. He struck approach at the last hole at the Wyndham Championship to inside ten feet and calmly rolled in the birdie to claim his full status for next season (top 125) and earn a spot in the playoffs.

Also tying for 8th place was David Hearn, who jumped from 156th in the FedEx Cup points to 138, enough to guarantee non-exempt status for next year, which he can still improve on in the Web.com Tour Finals. Based on previous years he will still be able to get in around 20 PGA TOUR events if he can not advance his status in those Finals.

Canada’s Corey Connors also started the week on the bubble. Unfortunately his FedEx standing dropped from 128 to 130 after a t-45 finish and he will share status just above Hearn with the same opportunity to improve in the Web.com Tour Finals.

Brooke Hits The Gas In Indy

While Nick Taylor was pulling off a 63 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Brooke Henderson was doing the same on the LPGA TOUR at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Better yet for Brooke, her round represented a score of nine under par. The bogey-free effort pushed her well up the leaderboard, from 28th position to start the day into a tie for 7th place at -18 overall. It is her 8th top ten finish in 2018 and shows she is on form heading into the CP Women’s Open in Regina. The 63 on Sunday was the lowest round she has recorded since she managed the number in the third round of Canadian championship at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club last year.

James Sizzles On Symetra Tour

While Brooke Henderson was proving the shape of her game headed into the CP Women’s Open, another Canadian pro was doing the same on the Symetra Tour.

Augusta James of Bath, Ontario, who has been t-30 and t-3 in her last two starts after recovering from a nagging wrist injury, blasted up the board in Sunday at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship with a 66 (-6) to earn a solo second place finish. Her final round included seven birdies on her way to a 204 (-12) total.

James is in the field this coming week at Wascana Country Club for the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open and looking to improve on the missed cut she made in the event in Ottawa last year.

Leonard Takes The Canada Cup

Brendan Leonard of Cambridge, Ontario had six birdies and an eagle on his way to a final round 66 (-6) to win the CCPT Sani-Marc Desjrdins Canada Cup in Victoriaville, Quebec. A back nine score of 31 skipped Leonard past a trio of other golfers to win by three strokes at -22.

For his effort Leonard collected $30,000, one of the largest payouts of his career.

