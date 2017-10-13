Fire Devastates Clubhouse at Le Maître de Mont Tremblant-ClubLink

A catastrophic fire devastated the clubhouse on Thursday night at the Clublink-owned Le Maître de Mont Tremblant.

While the building suffered extensive damage fortunately there was no one in the clubhouse at the time of the fire (it occurred around 10 p.m.) and no one was injured according to Director of Operations Erik Laframboise.

As of Friday morning the fire department and police were still on-site and staff had not yet been given the opportunity to access the building but hoped to be able to do so on Friday afternoon.

As a result of the fire the club had to move their season closing celebration to a local restaurant.

The club is closing for the year this weekend and offering limited services as a result of the fire.

Laframboise stated in a letter to other ClubLink members. “This is upsetting news for all of us but thankfully, everyone is ok and brighter days are ahead.”

We will provide updates when any are available.