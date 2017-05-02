Teeing Up The Tours For May 4-7 – LPGA, PGA, Web.com, PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica

LPGA Visits Mexico

The field is set and so are the matches for the first round of the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

The Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play presented by Aeromexico and Delta sees 64 of the best players in the world take to the Club de Golf Mexico.

17 of the top 25 players in the Rolex World Rankings are in the field. Matches begin on Thursday with 32 single elimination matches. Play will conclude with the final match taking place on Sunday, May 7th.

Three Canadians are in the field. The highest seed among them is Brooke Henderson who will face Katherine Kirk in her opening match. The intriguing twist is that Kirk (then Hull) won the 2008 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open the last time it was played at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. Henderson, now an honorary member of that club, is looking to become the next winner at the course less than an hour from her hometown.

Alena Sharp will face off against Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn while the third Canadian in the field, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, will try to advance past Sei Young Kim of Korea in her first round match.

Brackets

PGA TOUR Heads For Wilmington

The PGA TOUR travels to Wilmington, North Carolina this week for the playing of the Wells Fargo Championship. With the PGA Championship scheduled to be played at regular host course Quail Hollow this August, the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be contested at Eagle Point Golf Club.

Four Canadians are in the field – Brad Fritsch, Nick Taylor, David Hearn, and Mackenzie Hughes.

Tee Times

The Web.com Tour In Dominican Republic

The Web.com Tour is playing the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championship this week in the Dominican Republic. It will be the last time for this event on this circuit as it joins the PGA TOUR schedule in 2018.

Nine Canadians will tee it up in the DR this week, led by Roger Sloan who is coming off a 3rd place finish last week.

The other eight joining him in the field are Justin Shin, Adam Svensson, Corey Conners, Ryan Yip, Ben Silverman, Albin Choi, Adam Cornelson, and Lucas Kim.

Tee Times

Handful of Canadians On PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica

Costa Rica is the stop for the PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica this week. There are five Canadians in the field at the Essential Costa Rica Classic.

They include Derek Gillespie, Devin Carrey, Ally Tidcombe, David Rose, and Peter Campbell.

Tee Times