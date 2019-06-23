What's New?

Fitzsimmons Wins Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur

June 23, 2019 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Charles Fitzsimmons (Photo: Golf Ontario)

Amherstburg, ON (Via Golf Ontario)— Unlike the sunny first two rounds, the third and final day of the Ontario Men’s Mid-Am Championship on June 20 welcomed the 66 remaining players with wet and rainy conditions. With their rain jackets zipped and umbrellas in hand, the players trudged through the damp course in hopes of taking home the hardware.

The day proved to be extremely competitive, and despite the challenges of wet weather, the players persevered and there were many impressive rounds on the challenging Pointe West Golf Club.

After the final 18 holes, it was Charles Fitzsimmons (Thornhill Club), fresh off his recent Canadian University Championship win, who ended at the top of the leaderboard with a final tournament score of -6, behind a steady final 1-under 71 in the final round. The entire third round was a tight race between Fitzsimmons and Philip Arci (King’s Riding GC). With both players flip-flopping around for the lead, it was uncertain who would take home the hardware until the very last moments.

Fitzsimmons started the day with a 2 shot lead on Arci, but Arci had a hot start to the day carding two birdies in the first two holes. Arci briefly held the lead until Fitzsimmons had his own set of birdies on the eight and twelfth holes, and for the remainder of the round it was anyone’s game. Arci then rolled in three birdies in four holes to pull ahead for the lead, but double bogeyed the 16th hole, allowing Fitzsimmons to tie up the score. Arci, now in the clubhouse with a 5-under for the tournament, could only watch as Fitzsimmons hit the shot of the tournament on the par 3 17th. After hitting his tee shot into the bunker, Fitzsimmons, clearly agitated, stepped up to the bunker and took a long deep breath, staring at the hole. With a new found calmness, he walked up to the ball an proceeded to blast it out of the sand and into the hole for a clutch birdie that pulled him into the lead for good.

“That was a really special moment for me,” said Fitzsimmons. “My caddie kept mentioning the close score with Arci near the end of the round and I knew that I would have to make some impressive shots to pull ahead of him, so I was really happy about that one.”

Fitzsimmons would finish the tournament with a total score of -6, and Arci a final score of -5. Following closely behind first and second was Simon McInnis (Mississauga GC) with a final score of -4. McInnis had a strong finishing day, carding 3-under 69 to pull into the important third place. The top three players in the tournament, Fitzsimmons, Arci, and McInnis were all exempted into the Ontario Open at Woodington Lakes Golf Club, where they have an opportunity to compete for the historic championship.

In the Mid-Master (40+) portion of the tournament, it was John Drewery who would come out on top with a score of -2. Drewery had an incredible tournament, keeping up with the leaders the entire way through and actually sitting as the leader for parts of the tournament. Drewery was followed closely by Ashley Chinner (Coppinwood GC) and Jay Jewett (Timber Golf Club) who both finished even par for the tournament.

POS PLAYERTOTALTHRUTODAYR1R2R3STROKES 
1Charles Fitzsimmons  Thornhill Club-6F-1697071210
2 1Philip Arci  King’s Riding GC-5F-2677470211
3 8Simon McInnis  Mississaugua-4F-3717269212
4 2John Drewery  Westmount G & CC-2F+2697174214
T5 7Kyle Rank  Elmira Golf Club-1F-1727271215
T5 7David Lang  Donalda Club-1F-1727271215
T7 33Matthew Curtis  King’s Forest Golf ClubEF *-6757566216
T7 5Ashley Chinner  CoppinwoodEFE727272216
T7 5Michael Vance  Public PlayerEFE707472216
T7 4Jay Jewett  Timberwolf Golf ClubEF+3697275216
T11 7Patrick Forbes  Bayview G&CC+1F-1707671217
T11 1Gary Young  Rattlesnake Point GC+1F+1747073217
T11 6Tyler Pope-Ferguson  Essex G & CC+1FE727372217
T11 8Dave Bunker  Brampton GC+1F+4707176217
T15 7Ryan Tsang  Cedar Brae GC+2F+4727076218
T15 12Jordan Crampton  London Hunt and CC+2F+5687377218
T17 1Derek McGrath  Galt Country Club+3F+1776973219
T17 1Ryan Kings  Deer Ridge Golf Club+3F+1727473219
T17 9Derek Dalziel  Public Player+3F+5727077219
20 17Stephen Brown  Sarnia G&CC+4F+7717079220
T21 19Jeffrey Clarke  Glencairn GC+5F *-1747671221
T21 3Darren Shaw  Twenty Valley Golf & Coun+5F+3737375221
T23 2Steven Poulos  Weston G&CC+6F+2777174222
T23 2Dan Keogh  Taboo Resort+6F+2737574222
T23 17Bill Irvine  Lindsay Golf & Country Cl+6F *E757572222
T23 23Drew Mayhew  Cataraqui Golf & Country+6F *-1777471222
T27 2Matthew Ion Young  Hamilton G & CC+7F+3737575223
T27 4John Zdonek  Roseland Golf & Curling C+7F+4757276223
T27 9Connor Doria  Whitevale GC+7F+5727477223
T30 16Ryan Dyck  Lookout Point Country Clu+8F *+1737873224
T30 22David Greenaway  Barrie CC+8F+10727082224
T32 7Brad Greenside  Tangle Creek Golf & CC+9F+5727677225
T32 9Alex Purdom  London Hunt and CC+9F+6757278225
T32 14Tyler McDannold  Kawartha G&CC+9F *+2767574225
T35 10Brett Mitchell  Galt Country Club+10F+6737578226
T35 10Adam Briggs  Public Player+10F+6737578226
T35 11Robert McCracken  Bay of Quinte Golf & CC+10F *+3737875226
T38 13Daniel DiFrancesco  Brantford G&CC+11F+7717779227
T38 2Robert Favaro  Essex G & CC+11F *+5747677227
T38 12Andrew Crampton  Kawartha G&CC+11F *+3777575227
T38 18Mark Armstrong  Oshawa Golf & Curling+11F *+2738074227
T42 9Mike Ward  Brantford G&CC+12F *+7747579228
T42 2Larry Cooper  Mississaugua+12F *+6747678228
T42 8Ben Snaidero  Public Player+12F *+4777576228
T42 8Brandon Schmidt  Sault Ste. Marie GC+12F *+4767676228
T42 14Mike Dinner  Glencairn GC+12F *+3757875228
47 14Doug Hoppe  Essex G & CC+13F *+8737680229
T48 23Robin Petras  Public Player+14F+10777182230
T48 15David McMullen  Cataraqui Golf & Country+14F *+9727781230
T48 15Mark Henderson  Barrie CC+14F *+9757481230
T48 15Peter Willis  Public Player+14F *+9787181230
T48 2Brad Walsh  West Haven G & CC+14F *+6728078230
T48 8Greg Simon  Public Player+14F *+5767777230
T48 8Andrew Dagneau  Deer Ridge Golf Club+14F *+5757877230
T55 1Peter Sauerbrei  Cataraqui Golf & Country+15F *+6738078231
T55 1Damon Denning  Firerock GC+15F *+6747978231
T57 7Mike Clarke  West Haven G & CC+16F *+8767680232
T57 1Bobby Pfanzelt  Royal Ashburn Golf Club+16F *+7747979232
T59 26Michael Rutgers  Beach Grove G&CC+17F *+12737684233
T59 19Robert Barger  Trafalgar Golf & Country+17F *+11757583233
61 5Dan Lee  Glen Abbey GC+18F *+9747981234
62 12Paul Winter  The Country Club+19F *+11767683235
63 30Scott Davis  Willow Ridge G&CC+22F *+17757489238
64 8Mike Kray  Rattlesnake Point GC+23F *+14757886239

