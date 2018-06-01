Five Canadians Make USGA Notables List For U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying

The Sectional Qualifying for the United States Open Championship will take place across ten sites in the United States (9) and England (1) on Monday, June 4th and five Canadians have been listed among the notables in their notes to the media.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. is already exempt for the field of the 118th U.S. Open which will be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southhampton, New York on June 11-17. Other Canadians will be looking to join him in the field.

Among them will be:

Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course)

Daly City, Calif.

Wes Heffernan, 41, has advanced to the U.S. Open through both local and sectional qualifying twice. He finished 71st at Congressional Country Club in 2011 and missed the cut at Southern Hills Country Club in 2001. Heffernan, who attended the University of Calgary, has won four PGA Tour Canada events and five Alberta Opens.

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course)

Roswell, Ga.

Garrett Rank, 30, became a full-time National Hockey League official in 2016-17 after working for several years in the American Hockey League. He was called into action during the first-round playoff series this year between the Blue Jackets and Capitals when another official was injured mid-game. Rank, who overcame a cancer scare at age 23, was the runner-up in the 2012 U.S. Mid-Amateur and has twice reached the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball semifinals (with partner Patrick Christovich). He has competed in 15 USGA championships, including six U.S. Amateurs.

Springfield Country Club

Springfield, Ohio

Corey Conners, 26, was the 2014 U.S. Amateur runner-up to Gunn Yang at Atlanta Athletic Club. Conners, who played in three U.S. Amateurs and reached the semifinals in 2013, losing to eventual champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, had the 54-hole lead in this year’s PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship but finished in a tie for 16th. He competed on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2016 and the Web.com Tour in 2017. Conners shot 61-67 in the Springfield, Ohio, sectional qualifier last year to advance to his first U.S. Open.

Portland Golf Club

Portland, Ore.

Taylor Pendrith , 27, was the medalist (69) in the lone Canadian U.S. Open local qualifier, held at Weston Golf & Country Club. Pendrith, who was a two-time Mid-American Conference player of the year at Kent State University, has competed on the Web.com Tour and PGA Tour Canada. His sister, Jennifer, is the superintendent at Kawartha Golf & Country Club in Peterborough, Canada.

Mike Weir, 48, has played in 13 U.S. Opens and recorded four top-10 finishes. He tied for third at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club in 2003. Weir has won eight times on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 Masters and 2001 Tour Championship.

The additional Canadians who made it through local qualifying to the Sectionals include:

Raoul Menard

Albin Choi

Stephane Dubois

Tyson Turchanski (a)

Nick Kenny

Brett Cairns

David Rose

Devin Carrey

Luke Moser

Derek Gillespie

Stuart MacDonald

Max Gilbert

Travis Fredborg (a)

Ken Eger

Jason Hrynkiw (a)

Michael Gligic

Mark Hoffman

(Please note, several other Canadians are alternates for the Sectional Qualifying and could make it into the field)