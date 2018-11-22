Five Classic Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf Matches Worthy of Your Attention

With much hand-wringing going on about the validity of “The Match” between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, much discussion has been prompted on social media. Part of which has been the talk of the old Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf series (both iterations) and what it meant to starved golf viewers at the time.

Starting in 1961 and running through 1970 (91 matches), the series was revived from 1994 through 2003 (43 matches) and helped introduce golfers and golf courses to golf fans around the world.

In working my way through the list of matches I picked out just five I found the most intriguing (for various reasons). Here is my list plus the bonus of one of the shows if you want to give it a watch.

The complete list is available here. Let us know which one you would love to see or have seen.

1962 – Gene Little vs Byron Nelson at Pine Valley Golf Club, New Jersey

Two of the best ball strikers of all time against the ultimate test of precision.

1963 – Jack Nicklaus vs Sam Snead at Pebble Beach Golf Links, California

The dominant winners of all-time (majors and PGA TOUR victories) on an iconic layout where mother nature can always tame a golfer, no matter how strong.

1964 – George Knudson vs Stan Leonard at Capilano Golf Club, British Columbia

Two of Canada’s greatest ever, head to head on one of the best layouts in Canada.

1967 – Marlene Streit vs Mickey Wright at Toronto Golf Club, Ontario.

A Canadian (and world) golf legend against one of the best golf swings of all time, in such a picturesque setting.

1968 – Al Geiberger vs George Knudson at the Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

A couple of the most flowing swings you will ever see against the backdrop of B.C. coastal golf. Enjoy the show…