What's New?

Our Top Ten Most Viewed Stories of 2019

December 19, 2019 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

Our team has shared hundreds of stories this season, the golf world is rich with them, and here are the most read stories on Flagstick.com for 2019.

Thanks, as always, for your readership and engagement.

10. Golf Community Mourns Passing of Peter Haime http://flagstick.com/tee-shots/golf-community-mourns-passing-of-peter-haime/

9. Canadian Kurtis Barkley To Compete In Australian All Abilities Championshiphttp://flagstick.com/tee-shots/canadian-kurtis-barkley-to-compete-in-australian-all-abilities-championship/

8. $27,365 Raised for Brooke Henderson Charities at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Clubhttp://flagstick.com/tee-shots/brooke-henderson-charity-ottawa-hunt-skechers/

7. Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Men’s Team Wins Back-To-Back OVGA Intersectional Titles http://flagstick.com/tee-shots/2019-ovga-mens-intersectionals-ottawa-hunt/

6. Unheralded Canadian Golf Legend Rosemary Thompson Passes Away http://flagstick.com/tee-shots/unheralded-canadian-golf-legend-rosemary-thompson-passes-away/

5. Long-Time Pro Kevin Dickey Passes Away http://flagstick.com/tee-shots/long-time-pro-kevin-dickey-passes-away/

4. Brockville Highland Golf Course To Close; Owners To Retirehttp://flagstick.com/tee-shots/brockville-highland-golf-course-to-close/

3. Graham DeLaet Provides Status Updatehttp://flagstick.com/tee-shots/graham-delaet-injury-update/

2. Corey Conners Wins Valero Texas Open In Spectacular Fashion – Earns Way Into The Mastershttp://flagstick.com/tee-shots/corey-conners-valero-texas-open-win/

1. Making History: Brooke Henderson Wins 9th LPGA Title http://flagstick.com/tee-shots/making-history-brooke-henderson-wins-9th-lpga-title/

Brooke Henderson, winner 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Photo: LPGA)

Copyright © 2019 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.