In Episode 16, a special edition of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast, we wrap up the Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade Golf Canada and adidas Canada on-site at eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario.

We chat with all the division winners and the Overall Champion – Peter Beneteau of Kingston, Ontario.

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on iTunes and Spotify. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.