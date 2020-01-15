FootJoy Introduces Tour X Model Shoes

At one time, not so long ago, when it came to golf shoes, you had to pick a lane. You either chose a model that provided as much stability as possible to support your golf swing, or you chose something soft and comfortable. The streams rarely crossed over.

That has changed rapidly and the new FootJoy Tour X delves into both sides of the equation. The overall package has been good enough to become the shoe of choice for professional players Kevin Kisner and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

“This is a powerful shoe with a strong, stable foundation that allows me to max out my swing speed while staying locked to the ground,” said Kisner.

“This gives me everything I want – athletic style, incredible comfort and the stability I need in my footwear,” was the commentary by Rafa Cabrera Bello.

To achieve the X Tour formula, the company says they blended specific features to achieve stability, comfort and control.

For the former, they lean on the FJ PowerPlate outsole that they say is the most stable they offer. Increased surface contact allows the golfer to work with the ground more aggressively.

The FJ PowerStrap enhances support

As this occurs, the FJ PowerStrap system aids the support in the medial and lateral aspects.

While the above ensure stability, comfort has not been ignored, as it may have been in control-type shoes of the past. This is done through a double-density OrthoLite® Impressions FitBed®. The Impression foam used also helps customize the shoe to your foot while being durable enough to maintain shape and support for a longer time.

Fully waterproof and backed by a two-year waterproof warranty, premium Pittards leather is used for the outer for suppleness and a soft feel.

The Tour X will be offered in traditionally laced ($299.99) and BOA models ($339.99) as of January 15, 2020.

Colour-ways will be White/Blue/Lime Laced, Black/Black/Lime Laced, and White/Silver/Red BOA®.