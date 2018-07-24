Foucault Earns Senior Zone Crown on Flagstick.com Players Tour

You know about that summer drought we’ve had in the Ottawa Area for most of the summer.

Well, Mother Nature returned rain with a vengeance during a portion of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Senior Championship on the Flagstick.com Players Tour held at the Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario.

The majority of the senior professionals participating in their championship on Monday, July 23rd played through the rain even though thunder was heard all around the golf course.

Lac Ste-Marie’s Marc Foucault posted a one-under-par round of 71 and was presented with the Stan Kolar Memorial Trophy by Stan’s son Terry. The beaming champion sat down with Flagstick Golf Magazine after the prize presentations and talked about his win.

“It’s kind of fun to win the senior championship”, were the words of the new Ottawa Zone Senior Champion Marc Foucault. “I wasn’t expecting anything today. I love to play Mississippi. I played with the boys and I had some good vibes today. I was hitting the ball well and the next thing I know I’m one over par and then I birdied the six and seventh hole in a row and I go one under par and then I’m into the game. I kept that going for a while. I play at least three or four times a week at Lac Ste. Marie. There’s a good membership and they like to play. If I could play golf every day, I would. Looking at the names on the Stan Kolar Trophy, I’m thankful to get my name on it.”

Marc also thanked his playing partners Colin Orr and Steve Hall as he said, “They were great to play with and they both played well.” He also thanked the Mississippi Members for giving up tee times for the championship, as well as Mississippi Pro-Manager Dan Kolar and his staff and especially Bill Hudson and his greens crew for the exceptional course conditions.

Following Marc in the 50 – 59 age group were Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows and PGA of Canada Professional Paulin Vaillancourt with scores of 74. One stroke back of them at 75 was GreyHawk’s Dany Lacombe and PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Spring and Summer Open Senior Division Champion Colin Orr from the Ottawa Athletic Club who finished with his score of 76.

White Sand Golf & Practice Centre’s Graham Gunn, seven-time Ottawa Zone Senior Champion, led the 60 – 69 Age Group with his fine round of 75. He was followed by Cedarhill’s Greg White and Mississippi’s Terry Kolar with scores respectfully of 77 and 79. Terry is also a three-time Ottawa Zone Senior Champion.

Andre Harvey, ten-time Ottawa Zone Senior Champion was the winner in the 70 plus Age Division of the Championship.

Congratulations to all of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone golf professionals who played in their Senior Championship.