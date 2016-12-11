Four Canadians Guarantee Themselves Starts On The 2017 Web.com Tour

The final stage of Web.com Tour qualifying played out on Sunday at the Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Florida.

While all members of the field were set to receive at least conditional status for 2017, all were targeting at least a top 45 finish – a position that would guarantee some starts.

American Jim Renner shot -17 to earn the most coveted position. The medalist will be fully exempt throughout the 2017 season.

Players finishing inside the top ten and ties are exempt through the third reshuffle, which occurs after 12 events.

Among those finishing inside that mark was Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ontario. With scores of 67-73-68-68 (-10) Silverman tied for 6th place overall. In 2016 he had 16 starts on the Web.com Tour but made only 5 cuts and finished 149th on the money list. Recent work with coach Liam Mucklow has put him in a better place with his game and looking to make the most of his next trip to the Web.com Tour.

Fellow Canadians Ryan Yip (Calgary) and Justin Shin (Pitt Meadow, B.C.) finished t-23 and t-35, respectively, as well as Corey Conners (Listowel, ON) t-42, were among the players finishing 11th to 45th in final qualifying. That will get them access into the first eight Web.com Tour events of the season prior to the second reshuffle.

The remaining six Canadians in the field earn Conditional Status based on their final placings.