Four Canadians Playing Web.com Tour Final Qualifying

Four Canadian golfers will be seeking greater status on the Web.com Tour this week at the final stage of their qualifying tournament.

The field will be playing the two courses at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wildhorse Pass in Chandler, Arizona over 72 holes as they chase the positions that will largely determine their playing schedules for 2019.

Brad Fritsch (Manotick, Ontario and Holly Spring, NC), Seann Harlingten (Vancouver, B.C), Michael Gligic (Kitchener, Ontario), and Albin Choi (Toronto and Jupiter, Florida) are the Canadians in the field of 136 players.

The big carrot they are all seeking is the medalist position. The lowest scoring player of the week (and ties) will be exempt for 2019 and not subject to the reshuffle that happens three times during the season.

The next best status comes for the golfers who finish after the winner and through the 10th place (plus ties) as they will be exempt until the 3rd reshuffle.

Those placing between the tenth and fortieth position (plus ties) gain exempt status until the second reshuffle.

Starting the week all players have earned conditional status on the Web.com Tour by playing their way to final qualifying but can still advance their priority ranking even if they finish outside the top 40 and ties. Those completing the week after the 40th position (and ties) will alternate status on the 2019 Web.com Tour with those in positions seventy-sixth through one hundredth (76-100) on the 2018 Web.com Tour Regular Season Final Official Money list, and two through five (2-5) on the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China Final Official Money Lists.

Fast Facts on the Four Canadians:

Albin Choi: 26 year-old Choi finished 100th on the 2018 Web.com Tour money list with one top-ten finish (t-6) at the Rex Hospital Open. In 22 starts he made the cut 8 times. The North Carolina state grad has played 88 events on the Web.com Tour in his career so far, making 36 cuts in total.

Brad Fritsch: 41 year-old veteran Fritsch is looking to make his way back to regular play after a season where he had a mixed schedule across various tours. A former Web.com Tour winner and PGA TOUR regular, his career has included 151 starts on the Web.com Tour (with 79 cuts made and 18 top-ten finishes) and 71 starts on the PGA TOUR where he has earned more than $1.2 million with four career top-ten finishes.

Michael Gligic: 29 year-old Gligic is coming after a very successful year on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada where he had three top-ten finishes and ended the season at #14 on their Order Merit. He was the 2018 Canadian Player of the Year. He has limited Web.com Tour experience with just 11 events played over his decade as a pro. In 11 starts he has made three cuts but did snag a t-8 finish at the 2017 Nashville Open.

Seann Harlingten: This Vancouver pro is looking to return for another crack at the Web.com Tour where he picked up cheques for just $23,047 in 2018 with his top finish being a t-23 at the Utah Championship. He made nine cuts in twenty-two starts. Since turning pro in 2006 the 31 year-old has found his most success on the Mackenzie Tour where he has made 31 cuts in 45 starts and finished 32nd on their Order of Merit in 2017.

Play gets underway Thursday, December 6 with play scheduled for completion on Sunday, December 9.

To follow the leaderboard all week visit this link.