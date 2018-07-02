Fritsch Monday Qualifies For Web.com Tour Event in New York

It’s been a soft start to the year for Manotick, Ontario Brad Fritsch. The former Web.com Tour winner has played just one event on that tour this year due to his limited status. He upped that number to two on Monday by qualifying for the LeCom Health Challenge in Western New York.

Fritsch posted a score of 64 at the Shorewood Country Club to tie for second place at the weekly qualifier to earn his place in the field. His round included two bogies, 8 birdies, and an eagle. The 64 put him in a share of 2nd place, with twelve players posting 65 or better to earn their way in. The low qualifier, Willie Mack of Michigan, shot a remarkable 60 (-12).

Fritsch is currently ranked 1428th in the world after reaching as high as 234th in 2013. He joins a number of other Canadians playing at Peak’n Peak Resort in Findley Lake, New York. They include Albin Choi, Seann Harlingten, Stuart Macdonald, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, and Ryan Yip.