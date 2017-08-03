Brad Fritsch In Top Ten At Barracuda Championship

Time is not on his side, but Brad Fritsch is doing his best to maintain his status on the PGA TOUR.

Currently in 202nd place in the FedEx Cup Standings, the Manotick, Ontario golfer has but two more weeks before the end of the PGA TOUR regular season. By the end of the Wyndham Championship on August 20th he’ll need to be in the top 125 if he is to keep his full PGA TOUR status. Staying within the top 200 will earn him a spot in the Web.com Tour Finals.

That means just one thing, he has to play better. Something he is well aware of.

On Thursday, he took a step in the right direction at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada.

Fritsch earned 11 points in the Modified Stableford Format and sits just four points back of the leader, John Huh. Fritsch shares 10th place.

On his card Thursday, Brad racked up four birdies (worth 2 points each) and an eagle (worth 5 points) against two bogies (-1 point each) at the Montreux Golf & Country Club.

This is not the Canadians first flash of success in Reno. he finished in a tie for 20th at the tournament in 2013.

Two other Canadians are in the field this year. Graham DeLaet is tied for 48th at 6 points while David Hearn has five points and has a piece of 64th place.

